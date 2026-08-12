Godrej Consumer Shares Crash 10% After CEO's Sudden Exit: What Investors Need To Know

Godrej Consumer Products shares took a hit on Wednesday after CEO Sudhir Sitapati's sudden exit. The stock fell as much as 10 per cent in early trade, touching Rs 916.20 on the BSE.

At 10:30 am, the share price of Godrej Consumer Products limited (GCPL) was down 8.73 per cent at Rs 929.10 (a drop of Rs 88.90). Its earlier 2026 low was Rs 967.25. From its 52-week high of Rs 1,308.40, the stock is now down about 30 per cent.

The fall came after Sudhir Sitapati resigned as Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect. His exit surprised investors because the company had recently extended his tenure until August 2031. Meanwhile, Sitapati said he felt the task he had set for himself at GCPL was complete and that it was the right time to move on.

Stock Market News: Why Did Godrej Consumer Shares Fall?

Godrej Consumer has appointed Aasif Malbari as its new MD and CEO. Malbari was the company's global CFO and also headed its Africa business. He has worked across the FMCG and auto sectors, including stints at Godrej Consumer Products, Tata Motors and Hindustan Unilever.

According to Systematix, Godrej's leadership team should be able to manage the transition. It retained its 'buy' rating. Citi has also retained its 'buy' rating, with a target price of Rs 1,350. It expects the stock to face pressure in the near term because of Sitapati's unexpected departure. At the same time, Citi said management has reiterated its FY27 guidance and has not indicated a change in strategy.

Photo Credit: BSE

HSBC, however, downgraded the stock to 'hold' and lowered its target price to Rs 1,120. It cited uncertainty around execution following the leadership change. CLSA remains more cautious. It has an 'underperform' rating and a Rs 772 target. The brokerage has flagged challenges in two key categories -- personal wash and household insecticides.

Godrej Share Price: Sitapati's Exit Comes After A Strong Quarter

Godrej Consumer had reported a strong June quarter just days before the CEO's exit.

Consolidated net profit rose 12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 505 crore. Revenue jumped 18 per cent to Rs 4,225 crore. EBITDA increased 15.5 per cent to Rs 802 crore.

The company had also said it remained on track with its FY27 guidance. It expects high-single-digit volume growth and double-digit revenue and EBITDA growth.

Sitapati, in his resignation letter, pointed to the progress made during his tenure. He said GCPL's total shareholder return averaged around 10 per cent from May 7, 2021, to August 9, compared with around 8 per cent for the Nifty FMCG index. He also pointed to Q1 FY27 revenue growth of 19 per cent and underlying volume growth of 9 per cent.

Speaking on the impact of Sitapati's sudden exit, Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, told NDTV, "The sudden exit of Sudhir Sitapati has understandably triggered a knee-jerk reaction in the market, given his role in driving institutional reforms at GCPL. While the immediate 10 per cent drop reflects a temporary leadership premium discount, the appointment of an insider like Aasif Malbari ensures structural continuity. Long-term investors should focus on the underlying domestic volume growth rather than short-term management transitions."

Earlier in March, HDFC Bank's part-time chairman and independent director Atanu Chakraborty also made a sudden exit with immediate effect. His exit had a similar impact on the stock price of the private lender.