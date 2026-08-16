Video: Apocalyptic Blaze After Massive Drone Attack Hits Moscow Region

A massive overnight drone attack on Russia's Moscow region set fire to a large warehouse belonging to Wildberries, the country's biggest online retailer. The blaze sent a large plume of smoke into the sky over the Koledino area, with dramatic visuals showing flames spreading across the facility.

The attack took place in the early hours of August 16, with Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov describing it as one of the largest drone attacks on the region in recent memory. It killed at least six people across Russia, according to the Associated Press.

Wildberries Warehouse Catches Fire

The Wildberries facility in Koledino, around 45 km south of Moscow, was among the sites affected. Video footage showed thick smoke rising from the warehouse, while flames could be seen burning across parts of the complex. A second logistics facility in Domodedovo, near one of Moscow's major airports, was also damaged, according to Reuters.

In a post on Telegram, Wildberries said a fire broke out at its logistics facility following the attack. It further added that the employees had been evacuated beforehand in accordance with safety procedures. “Logistics operations have been rerouted; the acceptance of deliveries and the dispatch of orders are being handled at other facilities,” it said.

Visuals Show Massive Fire

The visuals from the site shared on social media show huge flames spreading along the warehouse area as thick black smoke rises high above the surrounding landscape.

Russia Says Hundreds Of Drones Intercepted

The attack was part of a much wider overnight drone assault. According to a report in the Associated Press, Russia's Defence Ministry said its forces had downed 822 Ukrainian drones across the country. Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more than 600 drones had been heading towards the capital.

Andrei said air-defence and electronic-warfare systems had “shot down or neutralized 187 UAVs” across several districts, including Domodedovo and Podolsk.

Why Wildberries Warehouses Are Being Targeted

Wildberries, often described as “Russia's Amazon,” has increasingly become a target in Ukraine's drone campaign. Ukrainian authorities have accused the company's logistics facilities of being used to move military-related equipment, including drone components and other gear. Russia has denied the allegations, reported the BBC.

Wildberries is Russia's largest online retailer, connecting sellers with customers while handling storage, payments and deliveries. The company was founded in 2004 and is led by entrepreneur Tatyana Kim. The latest strike comes after several Wildberries logistics sites were targeted in recent weeks, adding to growing disruption for one of Russia's biggest e-commerce networks.