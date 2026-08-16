Beijing-Manchester Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Following Mechanical Issue

A commercial flight, carrying over 230 passengers, travelling from China to the United Kingdom, was forced to make an emergency landing in Russia after encountering a mid-air technical problem, Metro.UK reported.

The incident occurred on August 15, 2026, when Hainan Airlines Flight HU753 departed from Beijing, heading for Manchester Airport.

About four hours into the journey, sensors on the Airbus A330-300 detected a mechanical fault while flying over Siberia.

Also read | Man Fined Over Rs 4 Lakh For Waking Sleeping Polar Bear With Ship Horn

The flight crew issued an emergency signal and diverted the jet to Krasnoyarsk International Airport.

As confirmed by the airline, the flight suffered a 'mechanical fault'. Russian emergency teams deployed to the airport runway as a precaution. The aircraft landed safely at 6:28 am local time.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that no injuries or deaths occurred, and neither the plane nor the ground facilities suffered any damage.

Also read | 18-Year-Old Finds Rs 98 Crore Treasure During Sewage Work In Belgium

Hainan Airlines issued a statement apologising for the disruption and confirmed plans to send a replacement aircraft to Krasnoyarsk.

"On 15 August 2026, our flight HU753 (Beijing–Manchester) diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport in Russia due to a mechanical fault. The flight landed safely at 07:28 Beijing time," Hainan Airlines said in a statement.

"The company plans to replace the aircraft to operate the onward flight. We will properly arrange passenger service support to ensure safe arrival at the destination. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers."

"Hainan Airlines always adheres to the principles of safety first and passengers first, providing safe, comfortable and efficient services."