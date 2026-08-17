PAN Card, Aadhaar, Bank Statements: Why You Should Think Twice Before Sending KYC Documents Over WhatsApp

"Please WhatsApp your PAN, Aadhaar and latest bank statement." It sounds like a routine request. A loan agent needs it. A property broker asks for it. A hotel receptionist wants it for verification.

So, you send the documents. But that simple WhatsApp message can leave your most sensitive personal information sitting on someone else's phone, laptop or cloud backup.

And that is where the problem begins. The biggest risk is not always that someone will deliberately misuse your data.

It is what happens to the documents after you hit "send". An agent or receptionist may download your PAN card, Aadhaar or bank statement. That file could then get stored on a personal device. It may also be automatically backed up to a cloud account.

Even if the person is completely honest, your documents could remain there for years. A future hack or compromised account could expose information that you thought you had shared only once.

"People think they are sending a document to a lender or a hotel, but they are sending it to an individual's personal device, completely losing control over their data," said Abhinav Parashar, Co-founder and CEO of digital trust platform Digio.

'WhatsApping KYC Papers Can Create A Bigger Data Trail'

There is another concern. The financial sector has a large network of direct selling agents, or DSAs. These agents help lenders find and onboard customers.

The problem arises when sensitive KYC documents are collected through personal phone numbers instead of an organisation's official systems. That can take the data outside the company's usual cybersecurity infrastructure. It can also create additional copies of the same document.

In the wrong hands, personal information can become a valuable source of leads for unsolicited calls and messages. In the worst cases, it can contribute to identity theft. The scale of financial fraud in India shows why people need to be careful. The Reserve Bank of India's Annual Report for 2024-25 recorded 23,953 banking fraud cases involving Rs 36,014 crore.

There Is A Safer Way To Verify Your Identity

The answer is not to stop sharing information altogether. Banks, lenders, hotels and other businesses often genuinely need to verify who you are.

The safer approach is to change how that information is collected. Parashar believes businesses should move away from simply collecting documents and towards "selective verification".

Instead of asking a customer to send a PAN or Aadhaar copy to an individual's WhatsApp number, businesses can use official, business-owned digital forms.

These systems can carry out automated checks. They can also verify credentials through platforms such as DigiLocker or through UIDAI's Offline Verification Seeking Entity (OVSE) framework. The key difference is that the verification happens through an organised system rather than through someone's personal phone.

What The DPDP Act Means For Your Data

India's Digital Personal Data Protection framework also puts greater emphasis on how businesses collect and use personal information.

The basic idea is simple. Your personal data should be collected for a defined purpose and handled responsibly. That makes the method of sharing important.

When you submit information through an official business portal, there is a clearer trail of who is collecting it and why. When you send a PDF to a personal number, control becomes much harder.

Once that document is downloaded, forwarded or backed up, you may have little idea where additional copies exist.

What Should You Do Before Sharing PAN Or Aadhaar?

The next time someone asks you to WhatsApp your PAN, Aadhaar or bank statement, pause for a moment. Ask for an official company link or secure document-upload portal instead.

If the organisation has a verification system, use that rather than sending the document to an employee's personal number. And if sending a document really cannot be avoided, use a password-protected file and share the password separately.

Your PAN card, Aadhaar and bank statement are not ordinary PDFs. They contain pieces of your financial and personal identity. Once they leave your phone, getting them back is virtually impossible.