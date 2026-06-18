90 Minutes To Shutdown: How A US Order On AI Model Shook Businesses Across World

Millions of users. Thousands of businesses. Countless AI-powered workflows.

And then, suddenly, nothing.

In a move that sent shockwaves through the global technology industry, AI startup Anthropic was forced to disable access to its flagship Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models worldwide after receiving an export-control directive from the US government. The company said it had roughly 90 minutes to comply. Within that window, some of the world's most advanced AI systems effectively disappeared from public use.

The episode has quickly become one of the biggest stress tests yet for the rapidly growing AI economy.

It is also raising uncomfortable questions: What happens when businesses build critical operations around AI models they do not control? And what happens when access can be withdrawn overnight due to geopolitical or regulatory decisions?

What Exactly Happened?

The controversy began on June 12, when Anthropic received a directive from the US government ordering it to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns. According to the company, authorities believed there may be ways to bypass safeguards and use the models to identify software vulnerabilities.

Anthropic argued that the concerns stemmed from a narrow and disputed "jailbreak" scenario. However, because it could not immediately separate all affected users from its global customer base, the company chose the only option it believed would ensure compliance: shutting down access for everyone.

The result was unprecedented.

Developers, enterprises, researchers, and paying customers around the world lost access to the models almost instantly. Even some of Anthropic's own employees were affected.

Industry observers say it marks one of the first major instances where export-control measures have directly disrupted access to frontier AI models rather than the chips that power them.

A Wake-Up Call For Businesses

For many companies, the shutdown was not merely an inconvenience.

AI models are no longer experimental tools sitting on the edge of operations. They are increasingly embedded in customer support systems, software development pipelines, analytics platforms, internal knowledge bases, content production workflows, and decision-support systems.

That is why Chandrakant Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of AppSquadz, believes the incident should be viewed as a business continuity issue rather than simply an AI story.

"This incident highlights that AI has evolved beyond a technology decision and is now closely tied to regulatory, geopolitical, and business continuity considerations," Agrawal said.

According to him, organisations that depend heavily on a single AI provider expose themselves to operational risks that can surface without warning.

"When access to a model is suddenly restricted, organisations do not just lose an AI feature. Entire business processes that have been redesigned around AI-assisted execution can be disrupted," he said.

The lesson, Agrawal added, is similar to how companies approach cloud infrastructure. Enterprises diversify critical technology dependencies and should now apply the same principle to AI.

Indian IT Firms Face A New Challenge

The implications may be particularly significant for India's IT services industry.

Over the past two years, major Indian technology firms have invested heavily in AI-led transformation projects for global clients. Many of these solutions rely on advanced models developed by a handful of US-based companies.

Agrawal said this changes the role of IT providers.

"Clients increasingly expect AI-enabled solutions to deliver consistent outcomes regardless of changes in the underlying technology ecosystem," he noted.

As a result, technology firms must move beyond simply integrating AI models and start building resilient AI platforms that can adapt to changing providers, regulations, or market conditions without disrupting services.

'A Single Government's Decision Became Their Outage'

For Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO of Indusface, the incident exposed a deeper vulnerability in the digital economy.

"For Indian enterprises, it was an operational shock, not a policy abstraction," he said.

"Teams lost access to frontier models overnight, with no warning and no recourse, and learned that a single foreign government's decision had become their outage."

Tandon argues that the concentration risk extends beyond AI.

Much of the digital infrastructure used by Indian businesses-from cloud platforms and data centres to payment ecosystems-is controlled by a relatively small group of foreign technology providers.

His advice is straightforward: diversify technology dependencies, seek contractual protections, and assume that anything single-sourced can potentially be withdrawn.

Why Security Concerns Triggered The Crackdown

The US government's action was reportedly linked to concerns that the models could be manipulated to identify software vulnerabilities, creating potential national security risks.

Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director of Quick Heal Technologies, says the debate reflects the growing intersection of AI, cybersecurity, and national security.

Unlike traditional AI systems focused on productivity or content generation, advanced models such as Fable 5 possess capabilities that can significantly accelerate cybersecurity research and vulnerability discovery.

"Such capabilities can strengthen defensive security efforts by helping organizations discover and remediate weaknesses faster," Katkar explained.

"But they also raise concerns about how the same capabilities could be misused if safeguards are bypassed or access falls into the wrong hands."

The incident, he said, underscores the need for stronger AI governance frameworks that balance innovation with security.

Katkar also warned that increasingly capable AI systems could reshape the cyber threat landscape, making proactive monitoring and Digital Risk Protection Services more important for enterprises.

The Sovereignty Question

Beyond business continuity and cybersecurity, the shutdown has reignited a broader debate around technological sovereignty.

Amit Relan, CEO and Co-founder of mFilterIt, believes the episode should force companies to rethink their dependence on foreign-controlled AI infrastructure.

"The Fable 5 episode should prompt a hard rethink of sovereign cloud," Relan said.

"When access to mission-critical AI capability can be switched off overnight by a foreign regulatory order, every enterprise built on top of it inherits that fragility."

According to Relan, organisations using external AI systems for fraud detection, compliance functions, or customer-facing operations must now evaluate how exposed they are to decisions made outside their jurisdiction.

"The organisations investing now in building their own AI and data capabilities at home are the ones that will keep operating securely and uninterrupted the next time the rules change overnight," he added.

AI Is Becoming A Utility

Ravindra Singh, Managing Director at Delcom Telesystems Pvt. Ltd., says the speed and scale of the disruption show how deeply AI has already entered everyday workflows.

"The sudden loss of access to a leading AI platform demonstrates how quickly AI has evolved from a convenience tool into a critical digital utility," Singh said.

Millions now rely on AI systems for research, learning, content creation, productivity, and business operations.

As AI becomes increasingly embedded in digital life, Singh believes long-term adoption will depend not only on model performance but also on reliability, transparency, security, and trust.

The New Reality: AI Resilience

The shutdown may ultimately be remembered less for the models involved and more for the lesson it delivered. Experts increasingly argue that enterprises need to design for AI resilience from day one.

Agrawal recommends building abstraction layers that allow organisations to switch between AI providers, maintaining relationships with multiple model vendors, mapping AI dependencies across business operations, and treating AI availability as a core enterprise risk.

In other words, companies must prepare for a future where access to powerful AI systems can change suddenly due to policy shifts, regulations, security concerns, or geopolitical tensions.