Want To Buy SpaceX Shares? Here's How You Can Invest With Just $10

The world's most anticipated stock market debut may soon be within reach of ordinary investors.

For decades, blockbuster IPOs have largely been the playground of institutional investors, hedge funds and the ultra-wealthy. Retail investors often entered only after listing, sometimes at significantly higher prices.

That model is now being challenged.

The buzz around Elon Musk-led SpaceX's proposed public offering has put the spotlight on a new concept gaining traction globally -- tokenised IPOs. These blockchain-based offerings allow investors to gain exposure to IPO shares through digital tokens, often with investments as low as $10.

The development is being seen as a major step toward democratising access to wealth-creation opportunities that were traditionally reserved for a select few. However, experts also caution that investors need to understand exactly what they are buying before jumping in.

What Is A Tokenised IPO?

Tokenisation is the process of converting ownership rights in a real-world asset into digital tokens that can be traded on blockchain networks.

In the case of shares, a token can represent ownership or exposure to an underlying stock. These tokens can then be bought, sold and transferred digitally, often with fractional ownership capabilities.

Recently, cryptocurrency exchange Bybit launched its IPO Express platform, which offers tokenised access to major public offerings, including the upcoming SpaceX IPO. The platform works through a regulated tokenisation framework that secures underlying equity shares in custody and issues blockchain-based tokens backed on a 1:1 basis. Investors can subscribe using stablecoins and receive tokenised shares after allotment. Once distributed, these tokens can be traded in the secondary market.

The model also eliminates many of the paperwork requirements, account-opening formalities and maintenance costs typically associated with international brokerage accounts.

Interest in the SpaceX offering has been extraordinary. Reports suggest investor demand has already exceeded the shares available, underscoring why retail investors are searching for alternative routes to gain exposure before or alongside the public listing.

Why Is SpaceX Becoming The Poster Child Of Tokenisation?

According to Prateek Gupta, Head of Business at Mudrex, the SpaceX IPO perfectly illustrates how tokenisation is reshaping capital markets.

"The SpaceX IPO is a live demonstration of what tokenisation makes possible for ordinary investors," Gupta said.

He noted that SpaceX is targeting a Nasdaq debut that could raise around $75 billion at a valuation of roughly $1.77 trillion, potentially making it the largest IPO in history.

"Yet for most retail investors around the world, that event would have remained entirely out of reach through conventional routes, until tokenised equity changed that equation," Gupta said.

He pointed out that tokenisation enables participation in the SpaceX IPO for as little as $10 through stablecoins across multiple blockchain networks.

"This is a structural shift in who gets to participate in wealth-creation events of this magnitude," he added.

Gupta believes the trend extends far beyond a single IPO. He highlighted that the tokenised real-world asset market had reached $33.69 billion in distributed asset value as of May 2026, while global financial giants such as Franklin Templeton, JPMorgan, Fidelity and Apollo have already launched or expanded tokenised investment products.

The excitement is not just about size. SpaceX sits at the intersection of some of the world's hottest investment themes -- commercial space, satellite internet through Starlink, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. The company is expected to debut as one of the most valuable firms on Wall Street from day one, putting it in the same league as the world's biggest technology giants.

A More Democratic Market, But Not Without Caveats

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, said tokenised IPOs and tokenised access to private companies are creating a more inclusive investment ecosystem.

"These attempts strive to create a more democratic system where investment opportunities which used to be open only to institutional investors, venture capital funds, or ultra-rich individuals can now become available to all," Maurya said.

The possibility of investing in globally recognised private companies such as SpaceX has naturally attracted widespread attention, he added.

SpaceX is set to launch its IPO eyeing $1.77 trillion target valuation, setting Elon Musk up to become the world's first trillionaire.

However, Maurya stressed that access to tokens does not automatically mean ownership of shares.

"Depending on the platform used and jurisdiction in which tokenisation takes place, there might be differences in legal standing, investor rights, liquidity solutions, value calculation and regulation," he said.

"In such conditions, doing your research becomes even more essential than when buying shares in a regular company."

Do Token Holders Actually Own SpaceX Shares?

This is where investors need to pay close attention. Gupta said not all tokenised IPO products are created equal.

"The distinction between issuer-backed tokenised equity and synthetic price exposure is the central question of investor due diligence," he said.

Some token holders may receive no direct ownership stake in the underlying company. They may also lack voting rights, dividend rights and access to company information.

"Investors should understand precisely what rights they hold, through which custodial structure, and under which regulatory framework, before committing capital," Gupta said.

Industry experts note that some tokenised products merely track the value of a company's shares rather than providing direct equity ownership. In such cases, investors gain economic exposure but not shareholder rights.

What About Indian Investors?

For Indian investors, tokenised shares open a new route to access global companies that would otherwise require overseas brokerage accounts and remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). Tokenised assets can often be traded around the clock and support fractional investing.

SpaceX's IPO is also unusual because it is expected to allocate a larger portion of shares to retail investors than many traditional mega-listings. Even so, direct participation remains difficult for investors outside the US due to regulatory and market-access constraints. That has helped fuel interest in tokenised alternatives that promise fractional exposure through blockchain networks.

However, there are important regulatory and tax considerations.

India currently imposes a 30 per cent tax on gains from virtual digital assets (VDAs), along with a 1 per cent tax deducted at source on crypto transactions. Losses cannot be set off against other income. Real-world asset tokenisation also remains a regulatory grey area, meaning investors may not enjoy the same protections available in regulated securities markets.

Maurya warned that investors must carefully evaluate counterparty risk, custody arrangements, compliance standards and the credibility of token issuers.

"Despite offering new possibilities and bringing many advantages with it, tokenisation can't escape scrutiny," he said.

"Just as always, caution must come before enthusiasm."