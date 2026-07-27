Case Filed Against Bengali Actor Over 'Distasteful' Poster Of PM Modi

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra landed in legal trouble after participating in a student protest in Kolkata on Friday. Complaints were filed against the actor at multiple police stations alleging that she used a distasteful image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh has lodged a complaint against Mitra at Anandapur Police Station on Sunday. Additionally, reports indicate that complaints have been filed against her at various police stations across multiple districts, including the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station.

"A complaint has been filed against actress Sreelekha Mitra for displaying a distasteful poster targeting the Prime Minister. This FIR has been lodged over the insult of the country's Prime Minister. Sreelekha Mitra must be arrested as soon as possible," Ghosh said.

People gathered on the streets of Kolkata on Friday to protest against the NEET question paper leak and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Mitra also joined the protest, where she was allegedly photographed holding a poster with a derogatory image of PM Modi.

Complaints have been lodged under Sections 352 (provocation with intent to cause a breach of peace), 353 (public support for provocative conduct), and 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"If you wish to arrest me, then arrest me; if you wish to send me to the gallows, then send me to the gallows. I believe there will be a movement against this as well," Mitra said in a video statement on her social media page following the allegations.