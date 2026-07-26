'Our Soldiers' Morale Was Greater Than Any Challenge': PM Modi On Kargil War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the bravehearts of the 1999 War and said that the Kargil Vijay Diwas fills everyone with pride and reminds the nation of the "extraordinary courage" of the Indian Armed Forces.

Addressing the 136th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "There are certain dates in our lives for which we do not need to look at the calendar. Today, July 26, is one such date. Today is the Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day fills us with pride and reminds us of the extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers."

"The towering peaks of Kargil, harsh weather, the challenges posed by the enemy -- our soldiers faced every such circumstance, yet their morale was greater than any challenge. They sacrificed everything for protecting the motherland. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to all the brave martyrs and soldiers," he added.

The Prime Minister said that today's India not only remembers its bravehearts but also "ensures that their stories reach the new generations".

"With this spirit, a special 'Saurya Vijay Yatra' has been organised this year. This motorcycle expedition, which began on July 14 from Delhi's National War Memorial, will reach the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. Its message is 'One ride, one nation, one salute'. This expedition reminds us that the sacrifices made for the country can never be forgotten," he added.

PM Modi said that India is "continuously strengthening" its technical capabilities alongside the "courage of its soldiers".

He mentioned the induction of INS Mahendragiri in the Indian Navy. "This modern warship has been designed in India and made in India. More than 75 per cent indigenous content has been used in this. This is a symbol of the growing strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' he said.

The Prime Minister mentioned the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR-120) -- an advanced, precision-guided artillery rocket system with a maximum strike range of approximately 120 kilometres and a validated minimum range of 60 kilometers -- developed indigenously in India by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Behind this success, it is the collective hardwork of our scientists and engineers," he said.

He also highlighted the successful conduct of the flight test of the Khusha Missile.

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