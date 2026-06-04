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SpaceX Aims To Raise Record $75 Billion In Stock Market Debut: Report

SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company led by billionaire Elon Musk, aims to raise approximately $75 billion in a record initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

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SpaceX Aims To Raise Record $75 Billion In Stock Market Debut: Report
SpaceX said it will put up for sale 555,555,555 shares at an initial price of $135 each.

SpaceX, the rocket and satellite company led by billionaire Elon Musk, aims to raise approximately $75 billion in a record initial public offering, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

SpaceX said it will put up for sale 555,555,555 shares at an initial price of $135 each. Should the public offering proceed, Musk's company would shatter the fundraising record previously held by oil giant Saudi Aramco, which raised $25.6 billion in 2019.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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