Elon Musk Has Enough Money To Spend $1 Million Every Hour For 114 Years And Still Not Go Broke

The world has a new financial milestone. And it belongs to one man.Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire, reaching a level of personal wealth that has never existed before in the history of human commerce, according to CNN. The moment arrived when SpaceX, his rocket and artificial intelligence company, went public on 12 June 2026. Shares began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "SPCX" at $150 each, above the listing price of $135, in what became the largest initial public offering in history, raising a record $75 billion. The float valued SpaceX at roughly $1.77 trillion.

Combined with his existing stake in Tesla, Musk's total paper wealth now stands at approximately $1.26 trillion.

A number beyond imagination

One trillion dollars is one million million dollars. To put that figure into any kind of human perspective, consider this: if you spent $1 million every single hour, around the clock, without pause, it would still take well over a century to work through $1 trillion. That means Musk's fortune is so large it could withstand that rate of spending from now until roughly the year 2140 and still leave room to spare.

His combined wealth from Tesla and SpaceX stock now totals $1.26 trillion in paper assets. Even so, CNN notes that this is paper wealth, not a pile of cash sitting in a bank account. Every penny of it depends on how investors continue to value his companies going forward.

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Bigger than most countries

The scale of Musk's fortune is perhaps best understood when set against entire national economies. Across the globe, only 20 countries have economies larger than $1.1 trillion, according to the International Monetary Fund. That means the vast majority of the world's nations have an economy worth less than Musk, according to CNN. His net worth is likely greater than the value of Taiwan's entire economy.

To put his standing among other wealthy individuals into context, Musk's net worth now exceeds the combined wealth of the next three names on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos. As a trillionaire, Musk is worth around seven Warren Buffetts, according to Bloomberg.