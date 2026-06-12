Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes History, Stock Price Explodes On Historic Day 1 Trading Launch

Elon Musk's aerospace corporation, SpaceX, has made a dramatic entrance onto the public markets, with its shares surging immediately after the opening bell. Trading under the ticker symbol SPCX, the stock opened at $150 on the Nasdaq exchange, marking an 11 per cent jump from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $135.

Unprecedented market demand

According to a report by TechCrunch, the remarkable stock "pop" was highly anticipated by Wall Street insiders. The financial tech publication noted that the IPO was oversubscribed fourfold, meaning demand from institutional investors vastly outstripped the available supply.

This intense buying pressure was further intensified by the company's remarkably small "float"-the number of shares actually available for public trading. Only about 4 per cent of SpaceX shares have been floated on the open market, with the remaining vast majority retained by early-stage investors and company employees. Furthermore, SpaceX successfully lobbied major market indexes, including the Nasdaq 100, to fast-track its inclusion within days rather than months, automatically driving up demand from trackers and passive funds.

Mega-returns and new millionaires

The historic market debut has triggered one of the largest windfalls in the history of venture capital. Early backers have seen the value of their stakes skyrocket; Founders Fund's early $600 million investment is now estimated to be worth over $50 billion, whilst Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz hold stakes valued at over $20 billion and $10 billion respectively.

The flotation has also transformed the global wealth rankings. Rocketing to the $150 opening mark has effectively consolidated Elon Musk's position as the world's very first trillionaire. The windfall trickles down as well; reports indicate that the market debut will create an estimated 4,400 new millionaires among current and former SpaceX staff, alongside roughly 400 centimillionaires.

As TechCrunch observed, while the initial trading frenzy underscores immense public confidence, the aerospace giant must now face the quarterly scrutiny of public markets while managing its costly long-term Mars and satellite ambitions.