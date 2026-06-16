Learnt AI, Still No Job? Freshers Left Behind As Seniors Take Most Roles

Artificial intelligence is creating jobs and eliminating them at the same time.

This is the paradox emerging across industries as companies pour billions into AI infrastructure, launch new products, and race to integrate automation into everyday operations. Demand for AI specialists, data scientists, cybersecurity experts and automation professionals is rising rapidly. Yet many fresh graduates are finding it harder than ever to land their first job.

According to research from the AI-Driven Enterprise (AIDE) Institute, around 71 per cent of AI-related job postings across 500 companies are for senior roles, such as data analysts and machine learning engineers. However, only 13 per cent of openings are for junior roles, while 16 per cent fall in the middle level category.

The trend has become increasingly visible over the past year. Companies are hiring, but not in the way they once did. Instead of recruiting large batches of entry-level workers, many employers are prioritising candidates who can work alongside AI tools from day one. At the same time, routine tasks that once served as stepping stones for young professionals are increasingly being automated.

Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder and CEO of ShepHertz Technologies, calls it a paradox in the AI talent market. "On the one hand, firms developing AI products and agentic systems are on a hiring spree to meet their infrastructure needs. Yet for many new graduates and first-time job hunters, landing an entry-level position has become an uphill battle," he said.

According to Chandurkar, the issue is not a lack of vacancies. The challenge is that employer expectations have changed much faster than many job seekers realise. "The firms that are coming out on top these days want people who can put AI to work with them, not go up against it," he said. Skills such as prompt engineering, data literacy, automation design and problem-solving are becoming as important as traditional technical capabilities.

The shift is visible well beyond the technology sector.

Loveena, EVP and Business Head at Megacorp Ltd., said the BFSI industry is experiencing a similar transformation.

Banks, non-banking finance companies, insurers and fintech firms are actively hiring experienced professionals in AI, analytics, cybersecurity, automation and digital transformation. But entry-level hiring is becoming more competitive as AI tools increasingly handle routine work.

"For freshers, this means stronger expectations around practical skills, digital literacy, and the ability to work with AI-enabled systems," she said.

The development is creating a growing gap between what many educational institutions teach and what employers now expect. Loveena believes the future BFSI workforce will be defined by a combination of domain expertise and AI capability, making continuous upskilling essential.

The pressure is already visible in parts of the technology industry. TeamLease recently said demand for coding and testing roles has fallen sharply as companies use AI tools to automate repetitive work. At the same time, employers are increasingly looking for talent in newer areas such as AI data analysis and related functions.

Yet hiring managers argue that technical knowledge alone is not enough.

Mitasha Singh, Head of People at Even Healthcare, believes AI has made information easier to access but has not replaced the need for independent thinking. "Many beginners struggle to get through the door today because AI has made answers easy to generate, but not necessarily deeper thinking," she said.

According to Singh, candidates who rely too heavily on AI tools often fail to develop judgment, decision-making ability and an authentic point of view. "AI and technology are powerful enablers that have democratized access to knowledge, but the new differentiator is discernment," she said.

At Even Healthcare, hiring decisions continue to be driven by intellectual curiosity, research rigour, problem-solving skills and emotional intelligence, alongside the ability to work effectively with AI.

This theme is echoed by Suryansh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Elevate Now. He believes the market is evolving into two broad categories: AI-enabled generalists and specialists who combine deep expertise with AI capabilities.

"There's a perception that AI hiring is only for highly experienced specialists, but that's not how the future workforce is being built," Kumar said.

While both categories will thrive, he believes specialists will hold an advantage because AI amplifies expertise rather than replaces it. "Success today is less about years of experience and more about critical thinking, adaptability, and continuous learning," he said.

The message from employers is becoming increasingly clear. Companies are not necessarily hiring fewer people because of AI. They are hiring differently.

India's AI ambitions are creating strong demand for specialised talent, even as skill shortages remain a challenge. Industry reports have repeatedly highlighted the gap between rising AI adoption and the availability of job-ready professionals.

For fresh graduates, that means the traditional pathway into the workforce is changing. Chandurkar says young professionals should focus on building projects, gaining hands-on experience and developing an AI-first mindset. "Don't think the door has been shut on you; it has only been moved," he said.