Why Spain's Tiny Enclave Of Ceuta Is At The Centre Of Europe's Migration Crisis

Spain has deployed troops to its North African enclave of Ceuta after thousands of migrants entered the territory from neighbouring Morocco on Thursday.

Many swam around border barriers while others crossed through or over the border fence. At least 15 people died after drowning while attempting to reach the Spanish enclave, BBC reported.

"The situation is absolute chaos," Rachid Sbihi, head of an association representing Spain's Civil Guard officers in Ceuta, told The Associated Press.

He said thousands of migrants had crossed the border and that the frontier had "totally collapsed."

What is Ceuta?

Ceuta is a small Spanish territory located on the northern coast of Africa and shares a land border with Morocco. Although it is in Africa and shares a border with Morocco, it is part of Spain and the European Union (EU). Since Ceuta is part of Spain and the European Union, reaching the city means entering EU territory.

Along with Melilla, another Spanish territory on Morocco's Mediterranean coast, Ceuta forms Europe's only land borders with Africa.

Why is Ceuta a flashpoint in Europe's migration crisis?

Ceuta has become one of the flashpoints in Europe's migration crisis because thousands of migrants try to reach the territory every year. Many travel from Africa and other countries to Spain for better job opportunities and living conditions or to flee violence and poverty in their home countries.

In May 2021, more than 10,000 migrants entered Ceuta in just two days after Morocco eased border controls during a dispute with Spain over Western Sahara, NY Times reported.

Ceuta has been under Spanish rule since 1580. Around 85,000 people live there, including Christians and Muslims, as well as people of Spanish and Moroccan origin. Many Moroccans also cross the border daily for work. However, Morocco does not recognise Ceuta and Melilla as Spanish territory and considers both enclaves to be occupied Moroccan land.

How do migrants reach Ceuta?

Many migrants start their journey from the Moroccan town of Fnideq, about 5 kilometres from Ceuta. Others try to cross from the nearby village of Belyounech, where the distance to Ceuta is shorter. Some also attempt to run and climb the border fence or use bolt cutters to cut through it.