Case Against Meta India Head Over Posts Targeting PM Modi During CJP Protest

Meta India head alongwith several Facebook and Instagram accounts have been booked over content targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the recent Cockroach Janta Party protests.

Hyderabad Cybercrime police have registered cases against the India head of Meta, Arun Srinivas, as well as several Facebook and Instagram accounts for alleged circulation of morphed and objectionable videos and images of the Prime Minister on the social media platforms.

The cases have been filed on complaints of two individuals who alleged that while browsing Instagram, they came across multiple morphed and digitally manipulated videos and images portraying the prime minister in an obscene, derogatory and misleading manner.

"The comments contain offensive language, ridicule, and indecent remarks directed at the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other individuals depicted in the manipulated content, thereby amplifying the offensive nature of the posts and encouraging their wider circulation and engagement. The above content appears to have been digitally altered or AI-generated and circulated on social media," the complaints have stated.

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"Such content has the potential to mislead the public, spread misinformation, incite hatred or public unrest, outrage public decency, defame or insult the dignity of public figures, disturb public order, promote hostility among different sections of society, and otherwise violate the applicable provisions of law," the complainants further added.

Many posts and comments during the student protest that bordered on profanity and abuse have come under scanner.

The complaints have been filed by S Aravind Reddy, a 29-year-old businessman, and T Saikiran Goud, a Telangana BJP activist.

Meta had earlier this week invited government's censure after a video posted from the PM's account was briefly blocked on Facebook.

The Meta team has assured the government on safeguards for Prime Minister's posts. Outlining the enhanced safeguards for PM Modi's posts, Meta has said that prominent accounts to get additional oversight. Going forward, only senior Meta officials will vet such posts, sources said.

Read | After Row Over PM Modi's Video, Meta Writes To Centre, Outlines Safeguards

Any decision will undergo rigorous checks and review by at least two senior officials of the company, sources said, citing the platform's latest communication to the ministry.

Sources also said the Meta team will meet the government later this week where other key issues including content regulation will also be discussed.

A few days ago, Delhi Police had also directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against the Prime Minister that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Delhi Police have issued notices to a number of social media accounts, including those of some news portals, over abusive posts targeting the Prime Minister.