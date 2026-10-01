WhatsApp New Parental Controls For Teens: What Parents Can Now Control

WhatsApp has introduced new parental controls for teenagers, giving parents more options to guide how their children use the messaging app. The new controls are optional and can be set up by parents and teenagers together. WhatsApp said the features are aimed at helping parents support their teens' online safety while keeping their personal conversations private.

Parents Can Manage Privacy Settings

Parents can choose who can see their teenager's profile photo and who can add them to WhatsApp groups.

If a teenager wants to change some of these settings later, parental approval through a PIN may be required.

Alerts For Group Activity

Parents can also choose to receive alerts when their teenager joins or leaves a WhatsApp group. They may also get a notification if a group the teenager is part of grows significantly. These alerts do not allow parents to read messages in the group. WhatsApp said personal messages and calls remain protected by end-to-end encryption.

Controls For Status And Channels

Parents can manage some of their teenager's activity on WhatsApp Channels and Status. They can choose which Channels the teen can follow and whether the teen can create a Channel. They can also manage whose Status updates the teenager can see and who can view the teenager's Status.

Parents Can Manage Meta AI

The new controls also include Meta AI. Parents can choose the standard 13+ setting or a stricter Limited Content option for their teenager.

What About Students' Private Chats?

WhatsApp has said that parental controls do not allow parents to read their teenager's private messages or listen to their calls. These remain protected by end-to-end encryption. The new controls are being rolled out gradually, so they may not be available to every family immediately.