Why India's New Data Law Is A Costly Wake-Up Call

India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is no longer just a legal document. It is fast becoming one of the biggest business challenges-and opportunities-for startups, enterprises and AI companies.

The law fundamentally changes how businesses collect, store, process and use personal data. What was once treated as a freely available resource now comes with strict requirements around consent, accountability and governance.

For India's booming AI ecosystem, that could mean higher costs, longer product development cycles and tougher compliance requirements. But industry leaders say it could also create an entirely new generation of privacy-first businesses.

The DPDP Act gives individuals greater control over their personal data. It requires organisations to obtain consent before processing personal data in most cases, provide clear notices explaining how data will be used, and allow users to access, correct or erase their information. The law also introduces penalties running into hundreds of crores for serious violations.

Why The Law Matters Now

The AI revolution is being powered by data. But according to Deepak Sharma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at India Accelerator, the DPDP Act changes the economics of that equation.

"The AI economy runs on three things: data, compute and talent," Sharma said.

He noted that startups will now have to invest in consent management systems, data governance frameworks, security controls, audit mechanisms and data lineage tracking. These are expenses that many early-stage companies previously did not have to factor into their budgets.

According to Sharma, a startup spending Rs 1-2 crore annually could see operational costs rise by an additional Rs 20-40 lakh, translating into a 10-20 per cent increase in expenses.

The impact goes beyond costs.

Product launches may take longer as companies add new layers of compliance checks, consent workflows, legal reviews and security assessments. What once took weeks could now take months, potentially delaying revenue generation, pilot projects and fundraising discussions.

Privacy experts have also warned that many startups and mid-sized firms are still underestimating the scale of compliance work required under the DPDP framework.

Consent Becomes The New Currency

At the heart of the DPDP Act lies a simple principle: individuals must have greater control over how their personal data is used.

Companies will need to seek clear and informed consent before collecting or processing personal data in many situations. Users will also have the right to withdraw that consent, seek corrections and request deletion of their information. Consent managers will play a key role in helping users exercise these rights.

For businesses, this means data can no longer be collected indefinitely or used without clear purpose.

Industry observers say data minimisation-collecting only what is necessary-could become a core product design principle across sectors.

Which Sectors Face The Biggest Challenge?

The impact is unlikely to be uniform.

Sharma believes industries dealing with highly sensitive personal information will face the biggest compliance burden.

These include banking, insurance, healthcare, HRTech, EdTech, consumer internet platforms and companies built on India's digital public infrastructure.

The challenge is particularly relevant for EdTech companies, where student data, behavioural information and learning records are increasingly becoming central to digital learning models.

On the other hand, sectors such as manufacturing AI, industrial automation, robotics, defence technology and supply-chain intelligence may face fewer hurdles because much of their data is machine-generated rather than personal.

The Rise Of Sovereign AI

While the DPDP Act permits cross-border processing in many cases, several sectoral regulators continue to impose data residency requirements.

Srinivas Varadarajan, Co-founder and CEO of Vigyanlabs, pointed out that regulations issued by the RBI, SEBI, IRDAI, telecom authorities, healthcare bodies and government agencies continue to require certain categories of data to remain within India.

As a result, sovereign and government workloads are expected to remain heavily dependent on India-based infrastructure.

Varadarajan said enterprises that operate their own data centres can continue to store sensitive information on-premises. Others may increasingly rely on trusted Indian cloud providers capable of meeting data sovereignty and compliance expectations.

This shift could create a significant opportunity for domestic cloud providers, data centres and AI infrastructure companies.

"The next phase of enterprise AI in India will be shaped not only by model capability, but by trust, compliance, cost efficiency and sovereignty," Varadarajan said.

A New Business Opportunity Emerges

Industry leaders see a broader economic opportunity hidden within the compliance burden.

As organisations scramble to meet DPDP requirements, demand is expected to surge for consent management platforms, privacy engineering tools, governance software, AI audit systems, data discovery solutions and sovereign AI infrastructure.

Sharma believes every major regulation eventually creates new categories of businesses.

He expects stronger demand for synthetic data solutions, federated learning systems, enterprise-owned AI models and privacy-enhancing technologies.

In effect, the additional compliance costs incurred by one set of startups could become revenue opportunities for another.

Trust May Become The Biggest Competitive Advantage

The law arrives at a time when enterprises are becoming more cautious about AI deployments.

Questions such as where data is stored, who has access to it, whether AI outputs can be audited and whether models can be trusted are increasingly becoming procurement considerations for large organisations.

That shift could favour startups that build privacy and governance into their products from the outset.

Much like Europe's GDPR helped create a market for privacy-focused technology providers, industry experts believe the DPDP Act could accelerate the emergence of globally trusted AI companies from India.

For now, the Act is likely to increase costs and complexity across the ecosystem. But its long-term impact may be far bigger.

As Sharma puts it, the winners of the next decade may not simply be AI-native companies. They will be companies that are AI-native, privacy-first and governance-ready.