Yash Admits Wife Radhika Pandit 'Won't Be Happy' With His Intimate Scenes In <i>Toxic</i>

Yash has no illusions about how his wife Radhika Pandit feels about his intimate scenes in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor has admitted that she “won't be happy” watching those portions of the film. At the same time, he made it clear that her discomfort has not affected the trust between them.

Yash spoke about it during his appearance on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat. The topic comes amid the discussion around Tabaahi, a song from Toxic that has drawn criticism online over its intimate moments featuring Yash and Kiara Advani.

For Yash, the scenes were not about crossing a line for the sake of it. He said they were part of what the story needed, even if doing them was not easy for him personally.

“I've also stepped out of my comfort zone. It's not easy for me to do these things, but the story demands it, and it's a crucial part of it. Of course, she (Radhika) won't be happy about it, but that doesn't mean she's upset or anything, because she trusts me. The important thing is, she's also an actor. She understands it's a job, and when I'm performing, it's an actor doing their part. It's not her husband,” Yash said.

Yash also acknowledged that feeling uncomfortable is natural when a partner sees such scenes. But he said Radhika's own experience in the industry gives her a different understanding of what happens on a film set.

The actor shared, “I think every partner would feel uncomfortable about this. I don't want to lie. Every partner feels that way. But I think, by the end of the day, we have to understand that it's a craft. It's an art, and what we're trying to achieve with this is very, very different. Some things people do because they believe in them. Some things people do because they know about them. Some things are done just because even the next generation looks up to it and learns from it. So some things have to be recorded, and I feel this story is important.”

According to the star, Toxic has been made for Gen Z. It explores the differences between younger people and the older generation, along with some of the issues that come up between them.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in a dual role. Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth are also part of the cast.