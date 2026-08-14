Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com

Bitcoin traded near $63,500 on Friday morning, up about 0.2% over 24 hours, but continued to lag the stronger risk-on move seen in global equities. Immediate support lies around $62,800-$63,000, followed by $62,000. Resistance is visible near $63,900-$64,000, with the $65,000-$66,000 region remaining the stronger ceiling for the current recovery.

Market internals remain more constructive than the headline price suggests, but conviction is still limited. Spot taker buying has strengthened. Directional participation in perpetual futures has also increased. Funding rates and open interest remain moderate, reducing signs of excessive leverage. Meanwhile, options traders are paying less for downside protection. However, centralised-exchange turnover and broader on-chain activity remain subdued. This suggests that Bitcoin is still in a tentative recovery rather than a broad expansion.

Institutional flows have also lost momentum. US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $865.3 million across five consecutive sessions from August 3-7. Since then, funds recorded a $144.6 million outflow on August 10, a $7.8 million inflow on August 11, a $61.1 million withdrawal on August 12 and at least $125.4 million of outflows on August 13. That leaves August 3-13 flows positive by about $542 million.

Large-cap altcoins were modestly positive. Ethereum gained 0.6% to $1,887, BNB was almost unchanged near $611, XRP rose 0.7% to $1.01, and Solana advanced 0.6% to $76.04. TRON slipped about 0.5% to $0.334. The narrow moves indicate selective participation rather than a broad altcoin rally.

The macro backdrop has improved. July CPI eased to 3.4%, while core inflation stood at 2.5%. July producer prices were unchanged month-on-month and rose 4.7% annually. This pushed the market-implied probability of a September Federal Reserve rate increase down to about 35%, from 55% a week earlier. Markets are therefore leaning towards another hold at the Fed's September meeting, although inflation remains above target.

Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-lived moves while Bitcoin remains below $64,000-$66,000. Staggered accumulation and disciplined position sizing remain preferable until stronger ETF and spot demand confirm a breakout.