How Long Can You Survive Without A Salary? Do This Simple Math Today

A high salary can make life comfortable. But it does not always make you financially secure.

There is a simple way to find out how prepared you really are for an income shock. Ask yourself this: If your income stopped today, how long could your savings and investments support your current lifestyle?

The answer is your financial runway. It is a simple number, but it can tell you a lot about your financial health.

What Is Financial Runway?

Financial runway is the amount of time you can continue meeting your expenses without earning a salary. The calculation is simple.

{Financial runway = Readily accessible financial assets ÷ Annual living expenses}

Suppose you have Rs 10 lakh in savings and your annual expenses are Rs 12 lakh. Your financial runway is around 10 months.

Now take another example. You have Rs 30 lakh saved and spend Rs 10 lakh a year. Your runway is three years.

The difference is important. Someone earning a high salary may still have a shorter runway if their expenses are also high.

"Your financial runway tells you how long your existing financial resources could support your current lifestyle if your income stopped. It is a simple way to assess whether your savings are keeping pace with your lifestyle," Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, told NDTV.

In other words, income tells you how much you earn. Financial runway tells you how long you can manage without it.

Don't Count Every Investment Blindly

The calculation is a useful starting point. But it is not a perfect prediction. It does not factor in inflation, taxes, investment returns or market losses. That is why it makes sense to be conservative.

For calculating your immediate financial runway, focus on money that you can access without derailing your long-term financial plans.

A retirement fund, for instance, may technically be available in some circumstances. But dipping into it every time your salary stops may create a bigger problem later.

How To Build A Longer Financial Runway

The first step is an emergency fund. A common target is around six to 12 months of essential expenses. This can act as a buffer if you lose your job, face an unexpected expense or go through a temporary income shock.

But the goal should not stop there. "Once a basic safety net is in place, the focus should shift to building long-term wealth and reducing expensive debt. Paying down high-interest debt lowers monthly obligations and can improve your financial runway over time," says Shetty.

This is where expensive debt becomes important.

Credit card dues and personal loans can eat into your monthly cash flow. Paying down high-interest debt can reduce these obligations and leave more money available for saving and investing.

Once the emergency cushion is in place, surplus income can be directed towards long-term investments based on your goals and risk appetite.

Mutual funds can be one option for long-term wealth creation. But they are market-linked, and returns are not guaranteed.

Check Your Runway Regularly

Your financial runway is not a number you calculate once and forget. Your salary can change. So can your rent, lifestyle, investments and monthly expenses.

That means your runway can shrink even when your income rises. Review it periodically.

If your expenses increase faster than your savings, your runway gets shorter. If you build savings, reduce debt and keep your lifestyle under control, it can stretch further.