Not Happy With Annual Bonus? Here's How To Multiply It Within Months

Personal Finance: For many salaried professionals, the annual bonus comes with mixed feelings. There is excitement when the money hits the bank account. But there can also be disappointment if the payout is smaller than expected.

The amount, however, is not the only thing that matters. What you do with that money could have a much bigger impact on your finances over the years.

The temptation is obvious. A Rs 1 lakh bonus can feel like an opportunity to make Rs 1.5 lakh or even Rs 2 lakh in a few months. But chasing such quick gains can also put the entire amount at risk.

"An annual bonus can often shift one's behaviour. Most of us mentally file it as extra money, and we take risks with it we'd never take with our salary. That's why we instinctively chase instruments promising to multiply it in the short term," said Gautam Bhasin, Founder & CEO, Prospurts Wealth.

Bhasin cautions against investments that promise rapid gains. "Anything that promises to multiply the money in months is describing speculation, not investing. If it can double quickly, it can halve just as quickly," he said.

Instead of looking for the next big winner, the bonus can be given a job. Suppose you receive Rs 1 lakh. One option could be to use Rs 40,000 to clear expensive debt, put Rs 20,000 into an emergency fund and invest the remaining Rs 40,000 towards a long-term goal.

That way, the bonus does three things at once. It reduces financial pressure, strengthens the safety net and puts some money to work.

Let Compounding Do The Heavy Lifting

The investment portion may not look spectacular at first. But time can change that. For instance, Rs 40,000 invested at an assumed average annual return of 10 per cent could grow to around Rs 1.04 lakh in 10 years and approximately Rs 2.59 lakh in 20 years.

These are only illustrative calculations. Actual returns can be higher or lower. The larger point is simple: the longer money stays invested, the more time compounding gets to work.

"The truth is, a bonus is one of the best financial opportunities you get all year. It's the one time a meaningful sum lands in your account with no EMI attached to it. Used well, it can fast-track a life goal by a year or more," Bhasin said.

Don't Leave The Bonus Idle Either

Nikunj Saraf, CEO, Choice Wealth, also believes the focus should move away from trying to make a bonus grow overnight. "Let's be honest very few of us ever feel our bonus truly matches the effort we put in. And you're right that you can't control what lands in your account. But you have complete control over what happens next, and that's where real wealth is quietly built," Saraf said.

His approach is slightly different. Rather than putting the entire bonus into equities at once, Saraf suggests temporarily parking the money in a good-quality debt fund. He says this can allow the money to earn a relatively steady return of around 6-7 per cent while waiting to be deployed.

The next step is an STP, or Systematic Transfer Plan. Under an STP, a fixed amount is moved from the debt fund into equity investments at regular intervals. In effect, the lump sum is gradually deployed into the market rather than being invested in one go.

"This does two powerful things. Your money keeps earning while it's parked, and you enter the market gradually instead of betting on a single day's level so you smooth out the ups and downs and take timing risk off the table," Saraf said.

How A Rs 1 Lakh Bonus Can Grow

The real benefit, Saraf says, comes with time. "Over the long run, this is where the compounding lives Indian equities have historically delivered around 11-12 per cent annually. A Rs 1 lakh bonus growing at that rate can quietly become nearly Rs 3 lakh in a decade. That's how you turn a number you didn't choose into one you'll be glad you did," he said.

Again, such returns are not guaranteed. Equity investments can rise and fall, and past performance does not assure future returns.

But the principle remains useful. A bonus does not have to be spent simply because it arrived unexpectedly. It can be used to repay costly debt, build an emergency cushion, invest for retirement, save for a child's education or move closer to a home down payment.

The smartest use depends on the person's financial position and goals.