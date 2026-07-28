No Emergency Savings? Follow These 3 Steps To Build A Financial Safety Net

A medical emergency. An unexpected layoff. A road accident. Or a sudden family responsibility.

Financial crises rarely announce their arrival. They can disrupt a family's finances overnight, leaving little time to react.

While many Indians aspire to build wealth through investments, experts say financial security starts with something much simpler -- being prepared for the unexpected.

According to Ram Patrudu, Co-Founder of Trovity & Mad Over Insurance, financial preparedness is not about earning a higher salary. It is about putting the right safeguards in place before a crisis strikes.

"People often believe emergencies will give them time to prepare. They don't," Patrudu says. "The biggest mistake many families make is focusing on wealth creation before building financial protection."

He points out that surveys by the Reserve Bank of India and several industry reports continue to show that many households remain under pressure on savings. A large number would struggle to meet even a few months of expenses if their income suddenly stopped.

Build A Survival Fund First

According to Ram Patrudu, the first step is creating an emergency fund. "Before chasing investment returns, every household should aim to build a survival fund that can cover at least three to six months of essential expenses," he says.

The amount does not have to be built overnight.

Instead, Patrudu advises people to save consistently every month, even if the contribution is small. The purpose of the fund is not to generate high returns but to ensure money is readily available when an emergency arises.

Insurance Can Prevent A Financial Setback

The second step, Patrudu says, is protecting against risks that can wipe out years of savings.

"A single hospitalisation or a major accident can derail a family's finances," he says. "Adequate health insurance, appropriate life insurance for earning members and disability protection are not expenses. They are financial safety nets."

He adds that financial planning is not just about growing wealth. It is equally about preventing losses that families may not be able to absorb on their own.

Keep Your Finances Organised

The final step is understanding your own financial position. According to Ram Patrudu, many people own multiple financial products but have little clarity on where their money is invested or what insurance cover they actually have.

He recommends maintaining a simple record of bank accounts, investments, insurance policies, loans, nominees and important documents. Reviewing them regularly can help identify missing coverage, outdated nominations or unnecessary overlaps.

"Financial resilience begins long before an emergency occurs," Patrudu says. "Small, consistent decisions made over time can make the difference between surviving a crisis and facing long-term financial stress."