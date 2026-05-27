Missed Investing In Your 20s? Mutual Funds Can Help You Catch Up, Here's How

For years, personal finance experts have repeated the same line: Start investing in your 20s.

The advice is correct. But it has also made millions of late starters feel like they have already lost the game. The truth is far less dramatic.

Starting late is not ideal. But it is not the end of the road as well. In fact, people in their 30s and 40s often have one major advantage younger investors do not -- higher income. And that can change everything.

According to Amit Nigam, Executive Director & CEO at FindiBANKIT, the bigger issue is not whether someone started late, but whether they start at all.

Nigam says people in their 30s and 40s are often financially stronger, with more stable careers, clearer goals, and better earning capacity. That allows them to make smarter and more focused investment decisions.

Instead of trying to "recover lost time" through risky bets, he believes investors should focus on disciplined investing and structured financial planning. This is where mutual funds -- especially SIPs -- become useful.

A SIP, or Systematic Investment Plan, allows investors to put in a fixed amount every month. It creates discipline. It also reduces the temptation to time the market. More importantly, it keeps wealth creation realistic.

The Cost of Waiting Gets Expensive

Still, delaying investments does come with a price.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO at Wise Finserv, explains this with a simple retirement example. Suppose someone wants to build a retirement corpus of Rs 5 crore by age 60, assuming a 12 per cent annual return from equity mutual funds.

Here is how the required monthly SIP changes depending on when one starts:

Starting Age Monthly SIP Needed for Rs 5 Crore by 60 25 Rs 7,800 35 Rs 26,600 45 Rs 1 lakh

The numbers look intimidating. But Yadav says late investors should not panic. The strategy simply needs to change.

Why Step-Up SIPs Matter More for Late Starters

A flat SIP works well when someone starts early. Late starters, however, need a more flexible strategy. That is where the Step-Up SIP becomes powerful.

Instead of investing a very large amount immediately, investors gradually increase their SIP every year as their salary rises.

Even a 10 per cent annual increase can dramatically improve outcomes.

Yadav gives the example of a 40-year-old investor starting with a SIP of Rs 15,000 per month for 20 years.

SIP Strategy Estimated Corpus After 20 Years Fixed Rs 15,000 SIP Rs 1.5 crore SIP increased 10% yearly Rs 3 crore SIP increased 15% yearly Rs 4.5 crore

The takeaway is simple: You do not always need to begin with a massive investment amount. You just need to keep increasing it steadily.

Your 30s and 40s May Actually Be Peak Investing Years

Aparna Shanker, CIO Equity at The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, says investors in their 30s and 40s are often in their peak earning years. That gives them the ability to invest larger amounts than they could in their 20s.

She suggests individuals in their 30s may consider investing 15-to-20 per cent of their monthly income, while those starting in their 40s may need to allocate nearly 25 per cent or more depending on retirement goals.

For example, someone earning Rs 1 lakh per month and investing Rs 20,000 through SIPs -- along with periodic step-ups -- can still create a meaningful corpus over the next 15 to 20 years.

Shanker also stresses that asset allocation matters just as much as contribution size. A balanced mix of equity, hybrid, and debt funds can help investors pursue growth while managing volatility.

And above all, consistency matters more than market timing.

Compounding Still Works - Even If You Start Late

Many investors assume compounding only benefits people who begin investing at 22. That is not entirely true.

Compounding continues to work as long as investments remain disciplined and long-term. Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, points out that a 35-year-old investing Rs 15,000 every month in an equity mutual fund generating 12 per cent annual returns could still build a corpus of over Rs 1.5 crore by age 60.

That is hardly insignificant. Maurya believes investors in their 40s should focus on a mix of equity and debt funds to reduce volatility while continuing to pursue growth. He also recommends increasing investments annually by at least 10 per cent.

At the same time, he warns against ignoring basics like emergency savings and insurance while chasing returns.

One Big Mistake Late Investors Often Make

Ironically, many late starters become too conservative too early. The fear of "running out of time" pushes them toward fixed deposits or debt-heavy portfolios.

Experts say that can backfire. Yadav argues that someone in their early 40s still has nearly two decades before retirement. That is enough time for equity investments to grow meaningfully.

To beat inflation and close the retirement gap, investors still need meaningful equity exposure. He recommends maintaining around 70-to-75 per cent equity allocation in the 30s, and roughly 60-to-65 per cent in the early 40s, before gradually shifting toward safer assets closer to retirement.

Bonuses, Windfalls and Salary Hikes Can Accelerate Wealth

Late starters also have another hidden advantage. Higher income often means access to bonuses, incentives, ESOP payouts, or business income.

Experts say these windfalls should not remain idle in savings accounts. Instead, they can be deployed strategically into mutual funds, especially during market corrections.

Even occasional lump-sum investments can significantly boost long-term wealth creation.

Personal finance conversations often glorify the early starter. But real life is rarely that neat. People spend their 20s studying, switching careers, supporting families, repaying loans, or simply figuring life out.

That does not mean financial independence is no longer possible. The mathematics may change. The discipline required may increase. The SIP amounts may become larger. But the opportunity still exists.

As Amit Nigam puts it, the conversation should not revolve around whether someone started late. It should revolve around helping them start -- and stay invested.