Want To Invest In Cryptocoins? SIPs Start At Just Rs 500 Per Month

Cryptocoin Investment: India's young investors are borrowing a familiar idea from mutual funds and applying it to cryptocoins. They are starting Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in digital assets with as little as Rs 500 a month.

What began as trading-led participation is slowly turning into disciplined accumulation.

Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO, Unocoin, says Crypto SIPs are bringing "structure and predictability" to an asset class once seen as speculative. On Unocoin, Crypto SIP participation has grown 70-80 per cent year-on-year. Nearly 60 per cent of new SIP users are coming from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Over 65 per cent fall in the 23-30 age group.

He adds that 42-48 per cent of all recurring investments on the platform now happen via SIPs, showing a clear shift away from short-term trades. Follow Live Updates

The logic is simple. Fixed monthly buying reduces the stress of timing the market. Over time, rupee cost averaging smoothens volatility. Unocoin's data shows SIP users witnessing 20-25 per cent lower portfolio volatility over 6-12 months compared to lump-sum investors. Average SIP tickets remain between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000.

Vikas Gupta, Country Manager-India, Bybit, also says the model closely mirrors mutual fund SIPs. Investors park roughly Rs 500-Rs 1,000 in wallets and automate monthly buys of assets like Bitcoin or Ethereum. He says investors are "de-risking" by spreading purchases over time instead of placing lump-sum bets.

Crypto SIPs Reward Consistency

A Rs 1,000 monthly SIP in Bitcoin between January 2015 and December 2025 would have grown from Rs 1.32 lakh invested to roughly Rs 1.2-1.8 crore in value, says Gupta. That is the power of time and consistency, he argues.

The trend is visible beyond metros. Bybit has seen nearly 70 per cent growth in Crypto SIP participation in the past year, led by smaller cities where mobile-first investing is accelerating financial inclusion.

Edul Patel, CEO & Founder, Mudrex, says India has "grown up on the idea of the SIP". That habit is now shaping how a new generation sees crypto.

Mudrex recorded 220 per cent growth in SIP openings in 2025. Most users began with less than Rs 500 per month. By December, the average contribution had climbed to Rs 4,000-Rs 6,000. "That trajectory tells the real story," Patel says. Small beginnings are turning into long-term wealth habits.

He explains why SIPs make psychological sense in crypto. Volatility makes lump-sum investing feel like a gamble. A SIP changes the frame. When prices fall, the fixed amount buys more. When prices rise, investors are already invested. Over time, the noise fades.

Young Investors Dominate Crypto SIP Participation

Young investors are leading this shift. Industry trends show the 25-34 age group dominates crypto participation. These are digital natives, comfortable with apps and recurring payments, but cautious about risk.

Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder, CoinDCX, says Crypto SIPs are becoming the preferred route for first-time investors entering digital assets with "small and disciplined contributions". He calls it a sign of a maturing investor base that now sees crypto as a long-term allocation rather than a quick trade.

Across platforms, SIP participation has surged 60-80 per cent year-on-year. Monthly active SIP mandates are also rising steadily, indicating stickiness and growing investor confidence.

The bigger picture is also supportive. India already ranks among the top countries in grassroots crypto adoption. Estimates suggest the country's crypto user base could rise sharply over the next few years.

For many young Indians, crypto is no longer about chasing the next price spike. It is about putting aside Rs 500 every month and letting time do the heavy lifting.

{Disclaimer: Investment in cryptocoins is subjected to market risks. This report should not be seen as an investment advice.}