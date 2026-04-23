Stock Market Live Updates: Markets remain volatile across the world as US-Iran peace talks have seemingly hit a wall. With no major update on any agreenment between the US and Iran, investors remain cautious.
Indian stock markets are likely to open in red on Thursday. GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded lower by 163 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 24,204.50.
Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed
- Asian markets were mixed in early trade. South Korea's Kospi rose 1.01%, while China's CSI 300 gained 0.35% and the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.02%.
- Japan's Topix fell 0.97% and the Nikkei 225 declined 0.86%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.65%.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also traded lower, falling 0.78%.
Share Market News: Gold Steady As Investors Await Clarity On US-Iran Talks
Gold prices were largely steady in volatile trading on Thursday, as investors awaited clarity on potential peace talks between the United States and Iran, following fresh signs of strain between the two nations.
1 In 4 Stock Market Investors Is Now A Woman, Demat Accounts Jump By 129%
As many as 19 states now report female investor participation above the national average. More than 3 crore demat accounts are operated by women. Read full report here