Stock Market Live Updates: Markets remain volatile across the world as US-Iran peace talks have seemingly hit a wall. With no major update on any agreenment between the US and Iran, investors remain cautious.

Indian stock markets are likely to open in red on Thursday. GIFT Nifty on the NSE IX traded lower by 163 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 24,204.50.

Here Are The LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market:-