1 In 4 Stock Market Investors Is Now A Woman, Demat Accounts Jump By 129%

Stock Market News: A quiet shift is underway in India's stock markets. Nearly one in four investors today is a woman.

This is not a sudden spike. It is a structural change that has built up over five to six years. And it is still gathering pace. Before Covid-19, women made up well below one-fifth of India's equity investor base. In FY26, their share has risen to 24.9 per cent. This means every fourth investor in the market is now a woman.

Market participants say this is one of the most under-reported changes in India's retail investing story. "Women's participation has seen a steady structural rise rather than a one-off spike," says Sanaa Zia Khan, Director at Centricity Overseas Financial Distribution and founding team member at INVICTUS, Centricity WealthTech.

Not Just A Metro Story Anymore

The early wave of women investors came from metros. That is no longer the case anymore. While Maharashtra still reports high female participation of around 29 per cent, the sharper momentum is now visible outside big cities.

As many as 19 states now report female investor participation above the national average. This number was 16 in FY23. This signals a widening geographic base.

"The most encouraging part is that women's participation is no longer confined to large urban centres," says Khan. "The next phase of growth could increasingly come from smaller cities rather than traditional financial hubs."

Gains are visible across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, including parts of the Northeast, as well. Smartphones, mobile trading apps, and digital onboarding have made market access easier than ever.

"The real momentum is coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," says Adrija Agarwal, President, Sattva Group and Founder, Sattva Ventures. "This reflects the emergence of a new, aspirational investor class across non-metro India."

Demat Accounts Tell The Story

The clearest evidence of this shift is visible in demat data. Since 2021, the number of demat accounts held by women has jumped over 129 per cent.

Today, more than 3 crore demat accounts (out of 21 crore) are operated by women. "This is not just increased access. It is a clear shift towards active financial participation," says Khan.

"Women are gaining greater autonomy over their finances and do not have to rely on third parties... Cash-only stocks and mutual funds are currently the two most often used investment types by a female investor who wants to build wealth in the long term," adds Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, Stockify.

How Women Invest Differently

Women are entering equities. But their behaviour is different from men. They trade less. They avoid high leverage. They prefer discipline over speed.

A large share prefers cash equities, mutual funds, and SIPs. Participation in F&O is rising, but remains far lower than men. Estimates suggest only 10-12 per cent of women investors are active in F&O.

Ticket sizes often begin small. Many start with Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 allocations and build gradually. "Women tend to be more disciplined, less leveraged, and focused on long-term wealth creation," says Agarwal. "This results in more stable, long-term capital in markets."

Market veterans say this behavioural pattern is healthy for markets. It reduces speculative churn and supports steady retail flows.

A Parallel Story In Crypto

This trend is visible beyond equities. In the crypto ecosystem too, women are among the fastest-growing investor segments.

"Women's participation in crypto has moved from curiosity to consistent, informed participation," says Edul Patel, Founder & CEO, Mudrex.

Women now account for about 15 per cent of crypto investors in India. Growth in this segment has been over 100 per cent in recent years. The pattern is similar. Smaller allocations. Diversified portfolios. Long-term holding.

Most women begin with established assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Many allocate less than 5 per cent of income initially. "A growing base of long-term, disciplined investors contributes to greater market stability," Patel says.

A Silent Financial Revolution

A decade ago, women made up only a small fraction of India's market investors. Today, they are a decisive force.

Nearly 35 per cent of newly registered women investors in FY24 came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Jaipur, Surat, and Coimbatore. This is no longer a metro-driven phenomenon.

"The investment scenario in India is going through a silent revolution. Women now make up around 25 per cent of total investors on the NSE. Comparing India to the United States, where women hold 33 per cent of investible wealth, India is catching up faster than expected," says Pranav Koomar, Founder & CEO, PlusCash.

Why This Trend Will Sustain

Experts say this is not cyclical. It is structural. Financial awareness on social media. Easier digital access. Rising incomes. Government-led financial inclusion. Greater financial independence.

All of this is feeding into women's market participation. "Women are increasingly investing not just for security, but to independently grow wealth," says Agarwal.

And this is only the beginning. As knowledge gaps reduce and access improves, the share of women in India's investor base is expected to rise further. For India's capital markets, this may well be the most important retail trend of the decade.