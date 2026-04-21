BHIM UPI Users Can Now View CIBIL Score On The App: Step-By-Step Guide

BHIM UPI Latest Update: Users of BHIM UPI can now check their CIBIL score without leaving the app. A new feature allows users to view their credit score. The move comes after National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), through BHIM Services, tied up with TransUnion CIBIL.

The aim is to make BHIM more than a payments app and help users track their financial health. NPCI said credit data will be accessed only after user consent. No information will be pulled without permission.

The CIBIL check feature is available on BHIM app version 4.0.19 and above. Earlier in March, BHIM had also introduced biometric authentication for UPI payments up to Rs 5,000 using fingerprint or face recognition.

How To Check Your CIBIL Score On BHIM App

Update BHIM app to version 4.0.19 or above

Open the app and log in

Look for the CIBIL score / credit score section on the home screen or menu

Give consent to fetch your credit details

View your CIBIL score and full credit report inside the app

Users can also check for errors in the credit report and take steps to correct them. Many users do not track their credit score regularly because it requires visiting separate platforms. By bringing this feature into BHIM, NPCI is trying to improve credit awareness among UPI users across cities and villages. BHIM is available in more than 15 Indian languages and already offers features such as expense splitting, family mode and spending analytics.

How To Check CIBIL Score On Other UPI Apps

BHIM is not alone. Other major UPI apps also allow free credit score checks. Here's how to check your credit score on other apps:-

Paytm

Open Paytm app

Search for Free Credit Score

Enter basic details and give consent

View your CIBIL score and report

Google Pay

Open Google Pay

Go to the Money / Finance section

Tap on Check CIBIL score

Complete verification and view report

PhonePe