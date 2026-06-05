<i>Peddi</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan Hits The Ball Out Of The Park With A Rs 100 Crore Opening After <i>RRR</i>

Ram Charan–Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi smashed the box office with a clean century on its opening day. With a worldwide gross of Rs 112.49 crore, Ram Charan re-established his brand value as one of the biggest Telugu superstars. After the Game Changer debacle, Peddi became Ram Charan's second-highest opener after SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022).

Breaking down the numbers

In the domestic market, Peddi earned Rs 51 crore (net) across 12,412 shows, according to Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 82.49 crore and total India net collections to Rs 69.50 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed Rs 30.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 112.49 crore.

The film earned Rs 18.50 crore from paid previews.

The contribution of the Telugu market to the opening-day numbers is Rs 47.20 crore, with Hindi adding Rs 3 crore to the total.

Footfall gradually increased after strong word of mouth across the day, registering 76.69% attendance in night shows, according to Sacnilk.

Significance of Peddi in Telugu Cinema

The film has emerged as one of the biggest openers in Telugu cinema history and is the 11th Telugu film to achieve the coveted Rs 100 crore worldwide opening-day milestone.

“The achievement highlights Ram Charan's box-office pull and marks one of the biggest openings of his career. The result is particularly significant for the actor as it comes after the disappointing theatrical performance of Game Changer, reaffirming his status as one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars,” reported trade tracker Sacnilk.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR made a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one.

Review

NDTV wrote in its review, “At the heart of Peddi is Ram Charan, who has given it his all in this role. He has immersed himself in the raw, rustic role and dominates every scene, whether it is romance, sports or fighting for his community. And Buchi Babu Sana has ensured plenty of elevation scenes and his superb dancing skills for the Telugu star, which are whistle-worthy, along with a strong emotional arc which Ram Charan has aced.”

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Boman Irani, Divyenndu and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.