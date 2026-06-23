Ram Charan Calls Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> A 'Terrific Film': 'It Has Brought The Country Together'

Ram Charan has heaped praise on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise, calling it a "phenomenal" film.

Speaking at the Republic Summit, the actor revealed that he had recently watched Dhurandhar on a digital platform and was deeply impressed by the film.

"It is a terrific, fantastic, phenomenal film. It had everything falling in place in the right way, in the right tempo. Should more films like this come out? Of course. National integrity, like India first, is very important in our forthcoming films. It has brought the country together," Ram Charan said.

The actor also reflected on the franchise's remarkable box office success.

"It has become the highest-grosser; it earned more than Rs 1800 crore. Why would this be? The box office number is nothing but the number of people who have accepted it, and the footfall in theatres is what matters. If people of India are owning it and want this to happen, why not? It's doing good for our nation," he added.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, was released in December 2025 and went on to collect more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, hit cinemas in March this year and surpassed Rs 1,800 crore globally, emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film after Dangal.

Both films in the franchise are currently available to stream on Netflix and JioHotstar.

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