Internet Spots Similarity Between <i>Cocktail 2</i> And <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Says "Shahid Bhi Spy Hai"

Months after its release, Dhurandhar continues to dominate conversations online. This time, the film has unexpectedly found itself at the centre of discussions surrounding Cocktail 2, which released on June 19.

Social media users recently noticed that the same road seen in Cocktail 2 also features in Dhurandhar's high-octane sequence, in which Ranveer Singh's Hamza attacks Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait before ultimately killing him.

Internet Reactions

A video comparing the scenes quickly went viral, with social media users hilariously claiming that Dhurandhar has changed the way they watch films.

One user wrote, "Dhurandhar has spoiled us now no movie is good enough."

Another commented, "Peak detailing."

A third user joked, "No film can catch a break cause of Dhurandhar."

Several others joined in on the fun. One person wrote, "Abh toh hum dusri movies me bhi peak detailing dhundh rahe hai."

Another said, "Ab har movie me Dhurandhar ki details dhundti hui public."

One user simply called it "The DHURANDHAR effect."

Another wrote, "Ab toh peak detailing ki aadat si hai."

Meanwhile, another fan came up with an amusing theory of their own, commenting, "Iska matlab Shahid bhi spy hai."

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The original Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Film Racing Towards Rs 100 Crore Globally