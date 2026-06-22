<i>Cocktail 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Film Racing Towards Rs 100 Crore Globally

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, was released in theatres on June 19 and is performing well at the box office. The film is racing towards the Rs 100 crore mark globally, having earned Rs 76.25 crore gross in three days, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

Breaking down the numbers

Cocktail 2 collected Rs 57.00 crore gross in India and Rs 19.25 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 76.25 crore gross. The film has also earned Rs 47.50 crore in net collections across 31,542 shows.

After opening with Rs 13.5 crore on its first day, the film added Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday. With this, its total domestic net collection reached Rs 29.75 crore in two days.

Cocktail 2 is currently facing competition from several releases, including Bobby Deol's Bandar, the Hollywood horror film Obsession, Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.

About Cocktail 2

Our in-house critic shared details of Cocktail 2 in the review. He wrote, "Coming 14 years after Cocktail, which was about two equally dissimilar women making impulsive choices, right or wrong, and holding up a mirror to the wayward ways of an entitled, commitment-phobic philanderer, the follow-up scampers in a different direction and winds up (along with its three principal characters) in a place where confusion runs riot."

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The original Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was released in 2012.



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