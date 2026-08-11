AR Rahman's Son Ameen Clarifies He Was Not Driving During Chennai Car Accident, Daughter Shares What Happened

AR Rahman's son, Ameen Rahman, has reacted to the car accident he was involved in near the Kathipara flyover in Guindy, Chennai, in the early hours of August 18. Ameen was travelling with a friend when their car collided with a cab near the Olympia Tech Park signal. Both sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital soon after the accident. They were later discharged.

Ameen has now shared a statement on Instagram, clarifying that he was not driving the car and was seated in the passenger seat.

Ameen wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Yesterday, on the way to the airport, I was in the passenger seat of my friend's car when we were involved in a minor accident. By God's grace, everyone involved is safe and well. All praise be to the Almighty for His grace and protection over all of us."

He added, "I want to sincerely thank my family, friends and well-wishers who reached out, checked on me and sent their love and prayers. It truly means more to me than I can express. I also believe that my grandma's, my dad's and GV Anna's prayers and values continue to guide and protect me. I will always carry their teachings with me and strive to live by everything they have instilled in me."

"Thank you once again to everyone for your love, care and support," Ameen concluded the note.

Rahman's elder daughter, Khatija Rahman, also shared a note, which Ameen later reposted. Khatija wrote, "Hi everyone. Thank you so much for all your wishes, prayers and concern. Ameen is safe and doing well by God's grace."

She went on to add, "I'd also like to clarify what actually happened, as there have been some inaccurate reports regarding the incident. Ameen was on his way to the airport, seated in the passenger seat, while his friend was driving."

Detailing the accident, Khatija wrote, "A driver in another vehicle ahead of them moved forward despite the signal being red, which resulted in a minor collision. By God's grace, Ameen, his friend and the occupant of the other vehicle are all safe."

She further added, "We kindly request that news reports verify the facts and, wherever possible, clarify details with the family before publishing. Accurate and responsible reporting is especially important in situations like these, when incorrect information can cause unnecessary worry and distress."

Ameen Rahman is the son of celebrated composer AR Rahman and Saira Banu. He made his playback singing debut in 2015 with Mani Ratnam's film O Kadhal Kanmani, lending his voice to the track Maula Wa Sallim.