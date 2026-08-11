Singer Sukriti Kakar Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Shoumik Shetty With Dreamy Proposal Pics

Sukriti Kakar announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Shoumik Shetty on Tuesday. The singer, known for songs like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Kar Gayi Chull, shared the happy news with fans on Instagram along with a series of pictures from the intimate moment.

The first picture showed a beaming Sukriti as Shoumik gets down on one knee to propose to her against a picturesque backdrop of lush green fields. The rest of the photos give a glimpse into their romantic celebrations following the proposal, including a cosy dinner date with a scenic view. Sukriti also proudly flaunted her sparkling diamond engagement ring in the pictures.

In the caption, she wrote, "Today, tomorrow, forever," with white heart and ring emojis.

Reacting to the post, Sukriti's sister Prakriti wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BABIES!!! Witnessing your love story has been my privilege!!! You guys are SOULMATES AND IM SO EXCITED TO GROW OLD TOGETHER!!!! I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH DOUBLES for life!!!!!!!" In another comment, she added, “Welcome to our CRAZY FAMILY officially @shoumikshetty let the madness begin."

Armaan Malik commented, "Oh man! Congratulations guys." Vishal Dadlani, Sara Tendulkar, Esha Gupta, Stebin Ben and Aaliyah Kashyap also congratulated the engaged couple.

Sukriti's engagement comes just a few months after her twin sister Prakriti Kakar got married to entrepreneur Vinay Anand. The couple tied the knot at Rajasthan's Fort Barwara on January 23, 2026.

Who Is Sukriti Kakar's Fiance Shoumik Shetty?

Shoumik Shetty is an entrepreneur and business consultant based in Mumbai. He is widely recognised as the co-founder of Courtside, a luxury padel social club located in South Mumbai.

Shoumik also serves as the Managing Director of Rezsolve Ventures and the founder of Parallax Luxury & Hospitality. As per his LinkedIn profile, he holds corporate board seats across multiple companies, including Simplify Foods and Shamrin Pharmaceuticals



