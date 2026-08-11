'I Became An Actor Due To Financial Issues At Home,' Reveals Suriya

Tamil star Suriya is looking forward to the release of his new film, Vishwanath and Sons, this Friday. Coming on the heels of his superhit film Karuppu, Vishwanath and Sons belongs to a different genre, being a family drama. Along with Suriya, the film, directed by Venky Atluri, features Mamitha Baiju, Raveena Tandon and Radhika Sarathkumar, among others.

An interview with the cast and crew, released by the producer, Sithara Entertainment, features Suriya discussing the film, his co-stars, and more.

Radhika Sarathkumar narrated how Suriya was an 'unbelievably shy' actor on set when she first met him decades ago. She was then 'mind-blown' to see his transformation several years later in Kaakha Kaakha. "There was no stopping him after that," she praised.

In reply, the Ghajini star revealed that he initially entered the film industry because his family was facing financial difficulties. "I never knew that I would become an actor. Karthi always wanted to be part of cinema. I found out I would be in front of the camera just five days prior, and I had no preparation. I learnt everything in front of the camera and then, eventually, it became a responsibility. There were financial issues at home, and I needed to act. I intended to earn and give my mom money at the time. But the unconditional love I kept getting from everyone, even when I faltered and made mistakes on screen, meant I had to take that responsibility seriously," Suriya explained, speaking about how he eventually became passionate about cinema.

The Singam star also spoke about how thankful he is to the directors who thought of him and gave him opportunities to be part of different films, such as Vaaranam Aayiram. Mamitha Baiju, in fact, said Vaaranam Aayiram was one of her favourite films, describing it as 'inspiring'.

In Vishwanath and Sons, Suriya is seen with a baby. When asked about being a father to his own children, he said, "I think I missed out a lot, especially when Diya (his daughter) was a kid, because I was really busy during the first few years due to work and travel. When Dev was born, I realised my mistake and made an effort to be a part of his childhood.

"We usually say that when a daughter is born, Goddess Lakshmi has come home, and it was when Diya was born that I bought our first home. We were all very happy, but before we all set foot on the property, we took Diya's foot first and placed it there symbolically. In Vishwanath and Sons, when baby Charvik steps into his home, I thought, why don't we do the same thing in the film?"

The Vishwanath and Sons hero also praised his co-stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Mamitha Baiju.

Suriya said he has a high level of respect and admiration for Radhika as an actor. "Casting is very important. We also have a lot of understanding since we bond well off-set as well. Knowing each other helps us gel well (on camera)," he added, referring to the actors in the film, including his friend Sunil Reddy.