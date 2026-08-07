Suriya And Jyotika Reveal Their Wellness Secrets: Strength Training, Quality Sleep And Simple Habits

Suriya and Jyotika have long inspired fans with their enduring relationship, and now the power couple has offered a glimpse into the wellness habits that help them stay healthy amid hectic schedules. Balancing demanding film careers, family life and frequent travel, the duo believe fitness is less about following trends and more about staying consistent.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, they shared how simple, sustainable habits have become the foundation of their approach to health and well-being.

The couple shared everything from their wellness kit, to their go-to workout routines, and the advice that continues to shape how they think about health, longevity and living well.

Suriya And Jyotika's Wellness Kit?

Sharing what they always carry in their wellness kits, Jyotika revealed that her gym bag never leaves home without gloves, deodorant and a water bottle. Suriya joked that his wife constantly reminds him to carry a water bottle, jogging shoes and sunscreen, along with his supplements.

What's Their Workout Routine?

Talking about their workout routines, Jyotika said she starts her mornings with an apple before heading to the gym for strength training four to five times a week.

The actress also revealed that she recently achieved her first two pull-ups at the age of 47, crediting her trainer Mahesh Ghanekar for inspiring her to focus on strength instead of appearance.

Suriya, meanwhile, said he follows functional strength training while avoiding heavy weightlifting due to a previous back injury. He prefers exercises such as pull-ups and flexibility training to stay fit.

What Is Their Weekend Routine?

The couple also opened up about their weekends. Jyotika described them as ‘a disaster at home,' as family responsibilities take centre stage, while Suriya said he enjoys quiet mornings in Mumbai with black coffee, ocean views and spending a lot of time watching reels on the couch.

Best Wellness Advice

Speaking about the best wellness advice they received to date, Jyotika said her trainer taught her that “it was all about strength and not about looks; you will lose weight as a consequence.”

Suriya recalled advice from veteran actor Mammootty that has stayed with him over the years. “Eat all that I like, but not in the amount that I would like. And don't compromise on the eight to nine hours of sleep!”

Also Read | No Alarms, 2 Meals A Day: Inside Rashmika Mandanna's Recovery Routine After Hip Injury