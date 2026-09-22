Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Twin In Black As They Receive National Awards For <i>Article 370</i>

As the National Awards were bestowed on artists from the entertainment industry, each one put their best foot forward in style. Among a long list of regional talents and Hindi film industry stars, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar twinned in black ensembles.

The National Award winners were announced on July 18, and today, President Droupadi Murmu presented them with their awards. While Yami Gautam bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role for Article 370, Aditya Dhar received the Best Film award for the same movie as its producer.

What Did Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Wear While Receiving National Awards

Yami Gautam arrived wearing a black saree with a golden zari border and small motifs woven throughout. She draped it in the classic free-pallu style, exuding grace and elegance.

The actor paired it with a quarter-sleeve blouse featuring golden embroidery around the round neckline. Completing the look were gold earrings featuring studded precious stones flaunting an intricate jhumka design. On the middle finger of her right hand, she wore a gold ring.

As for her hairstyle, the actor decided to keep it simple yet decorous with a neat bun adorned with a pink flower. For makeup, she chose a minimal look with pink-hued cheeks, mauve-toned lips, and a hint of shimmer on the eyes, with mascara giving her lashes an elongated finish. A small bindi in the centre of her forehead tied the entire look together.

Aditya Dhar, on the other hand, wore a black bandhgala. He was well-groomed, with a clean-cut beard. The couple received the awards looking their finest.

Yami Gautam At National Awards

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar arrived together at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, where the National Awards were hosted. The actor told DD, "It feels great. This is the biggest validation an artist can receive. I think this is the highest honour presented by your country. I don't think I will ever be able to express how I'm feeling right now. I'm still trying to soak it in."

Aditya Dhar added, "Hopefully we come next year also."

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