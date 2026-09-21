Mrunal Thakur Makes A Stylish Airport Appearance In Rs 24,000 Saree, Carries Lady Dior Bag

Mrunal Thakur has often made a statement with her fashion choices, effortlessly switching between contemporary silhouettes and traditional looks. The actor recently gave her airport fashion a desi twist and stepped out wearing a Rs 24,000 saree. She paired the ensemble with a Lady Dior bag.

Mrunal Thakur gives Airport-Style A Traditional Twist

The actor chose the Lucy saree from Priyanka Gupta's Summer collection. Priced at Rs 24,000, the six-yard drape brought together mint green, ivory, and blush pink. Instead of sticking to a conventional saree design, the piece played with gingham-style checks.

Floral borders and a delicate lace trim added a feminine touch to the look without making it feel overly ornate. The pastel shades gave the ensemble a summer-inspired quality, almost reminiscent of a garden in bloom. The checked detailing introduced enough structure to balance out the romantic elements. The result was a saree that combined a nostalgic aesthetic with modern styling.

Mrunal completed the look with a coordinated blouse that carried forward the delicate detailing of the saree. It featured soft puffed sleeves and floral accents.

The blouse had an unexpected element at the back - an open-back design. It also had intricate tie-up strings. The detail remained subtle from the front but transformed the overall look when viewed from behind.

Adding a luxe touch to the otherwise breezy ensemble was Mrunal's Dior Raffia Lady Dior bag. The actor carried the woven accessory in one hand, allowing its natural raffia texture to stand out against the colourful saree. The bag was adorned with signature branded charms and brought a distinctly high-fashion element to the traditional outfit.

The contrast between the two pieces also made the styling more interesting. While the saree leaned towards a soft aesthetic, the raffia bag introduced a more structured and luxurious finish.

Mrunal kept the rest of her styling relatively effortless. She wore her brown tresses loose, allowing them to fall in relaxed curls around her face. Her makeup followed the same understated approach, with softly sculpted eyes, a luminous complexion, and a fresh swipe of bright lipstick. The minimal styling complemented the statement pieces while keeping the overall look relaxed and easy-going.

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