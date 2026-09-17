Khushi Kapoor Serves Festive Glamour In A Manish Malhotra Saree And 25-Carat Emerald Choker

Khushi Kapoor embraced the festive spirit in a breathtaking red Manish Malhotra saree, exuding timeless elegance with a glamorous contemporary edge. The actor looked every bit the fashion-forward star as she embraced the rich, dramatic hue. The bold red drape instantly commanded attention, while the intricate detailing and luxurious finish added a sense of grandeur to the ensemble.

Known for her modern approach to Indian fashion, Khushi channelled old-world Indian glamour that felt both regal and sensuous. The saree was crafted in a rich, deep crimson-red tone, featuring intricate embroidery with multi-coloured resham in floral and vine shapes. To further elevate embroidery, metallic paisley motifs were used to line the saree along the borders and pleats. The saree was draped traditionally, with the pallu cascading over one shoulder and falling dramatically along the side.

Khushi opted for a cropped halterneck blouse, bringing a contemporary edge to the otherwise traditional ensemble. The blouse came with a high neckline and was adorned with a row of gold-toned tassels along the hem. The most striking part of the blouse was the bejewelled danglers cascading down the backless design, adding a distinctly sensual element to the whole look.

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For jewellery, Khushi Kapoor chose a statement diamond choker from Manish Malhotra featuring a 25-carat Zambian emerald stone at the centre, while polkis and uncut diamonds set in a floral composition formed the rest of the necklace. She completed the look with matching stone earrings, stacked red bangles and a cocktail ring.

Khushi's centre-parted hair was pulled tightly back into a sleek ponytail and finished with a long, intricately braided hair accessory wrapped around the pony. Her makeup was kept subtle yet glamorous with smoky, kohl-rimmed eyes, warm-toned eyeshadow, a touch of highlighter, and a terracotta nude lip that perfectly complemented the red palette of her ensemble.

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