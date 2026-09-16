Vicky Kaushal's Ivory Manish Malhotra Look Is Festive Fashion Done Right

Fashion has become an effortless extension of Vicky Kaushal's style. The actor is often seen rocking classic Indian silhouettes that make a statement without looking overdone. Staying true to that aesthetic, Vicky recently stepped out in an ivory kurta by Manish Malhotra. The outfit featured intricate dori work and delicate pearls. The understated detailing added a touch of festive elegance to his traditional look.

Ivory Elegance With Intricate Dori Work

The core statement piece of Vicky's ensemble was a contemporary Indo-Western short sherwani, complete with a clean-lined asymmetric diagonal wrap across the front. The clothing piece was structured around a classic Mandarin collar that seamlessly flowed into an overlapping front placket.

The entire ensemble adhered to a sophisticated monochromatic ivory palette. It was richly detailed with delicate dori work spread across the chest, shoulders and sleeves. The patterns featured dense floral and vine motifs, interwoven with subtle self-coloured geometric panelling along the centre placket to create texture without contrasting colours. Tiny pearl embellishments were carefully placed across the embroidery.

Vicky paired the sherwani with matching ivory slim-fit formal trousers that maintained the clean monochrome profile. The tailored bottoms complemented the structured sherwani while keeping the overall silhouette sharp and contemporary.



Gold Frames And A Classic Pompadour

Rather than adding heavy accessories, the actor opted for a pair of rimless sunglasses with slim gold frames and lightly tinted brown lenses. The eyewear introduced a subtle Western touch to the otherwise traditional ensemble.

Vicky's grooming stayed equally polished. A sharply shaped beard and a classic pompadour hairstyle rounded off the outfit. The combination of tonal embroidery, pearl accents, tailored separates and minimal accessories allowed Vicky's look to strike a balance between traditional Indian craftsmanship and modern Indo-Western styling.

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