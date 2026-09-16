After 18 Years, Sabyasachi Returns To New York Fashion Week With Calcutta Artistry And Global Luxury

Sabyasachi returned to New York Fashion Week after nearly 18 years, presenting the Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection. The multi-seasonal runway showcase featured High Jewellery created in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

His last runway show was in 2009, and he debuted at the NYFW in 2006.

According to the official press release, Sabyasachi drew inspiration from The Met, which preserves more than 5,000 years of human history. Showcasing contemporary Indian craftsmanship, the 72-look collection embodied the cultural grandeur of Byzantium, the artistry of Calcutta, and the modernity of New York.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's New York Fashion Week Collection

"The clothes move between restraint and excess, pairing Japanese denim, British tweed, cashmere, mohair, and velvet with fluid trousers, draped skirts, abbreviated jackets, and cummerbunds," the official statement describing the runway collection said.

Since the showcase, images from Sabyasachi's runway have gone viral across social media platforms. Anyone with even a basic understanding of Indian craftsmanship can identify the intricate embroidery, iconic jewelled Tiger motifs, beadwork, and statement High Jewellery.

Giving the collection an urbane, nomadic swagger are silk scarves, Panama and Cowboy hats, sculpted handbags, oversized acetate sunglasses, and metal-tipped shoes.

"Conceived in Calcutta and brought to life by master artisans, the collection transforms cultural memory into modern heirlooms, contributing a distinctly Indian voice to an enduring global narrative," the release stated.

In an interview with Elle, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee said, "Handmade, I think that's the final frontier of luxury." The label, founded in 1999, has designed custom pieces for some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and Rani Mukerji, among others.

Speaking about India, he said that the land is not only a land of elephants and peacocks. "It's a very intellectual country where you have everything from history, art, culture, modernity, IT, medicine, all colliding. I think there is a very stereotypical lens with which people look at India, and I wanted to change that by saying, yes, we wear craft on our sleeve as a modern language, but that's not what defines as entirely," he told the publication.

Sabyasachi's latest runway collection at New York Fashion Week has redefined what luxury means today. It has brought Indian craftsmanship into the global spotlight through contemporary silhouettes, showcasing an impeccable fusion of heritage, artistry, and modern design.

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