Diamonds, Sapphires, Amethyst: Penelope Cruz Showcases India's Luxury Jewellery Heritage At TIFF

Penelope Cruz is an acclaimed Spanish actor known for her roles in Volver (2006), Parallel Mothers (2021), Blow (2001), Ferrari (2023), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), among others.

She recently attended the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival, where she was spotted wearing ornate jewellery by ZOYA, the flagship luxury jewellery atelier of the Tata Group. The Academy Award winner walked the red carpet adorned with the brand's High Jewellery collection.

Penelope Cruz Showcases India-Inspired High Jewellery At TIFF

For the La Bola Negra premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre, the actor opted for Tamara Ralph Couture. The outfit, selected from the Australian designer's Fall 2026 Couture collection, featured an abundance of feathers.

With the sleeveless dress, the Oscar-winning star wore the Rekindle Necklace by ZOYA. "It reimagines the eternity silhouette in a radiant composition of 19 carats of golden heliodor, glowing with the rich, turmeric-like warmth of India's spice traditions," according to the official press release.

The necklace reimagines the eternity silhouette in a radiant composition of 19 carats of golden heliodor.

Surrounding the central gemstones were yellow and pink sapphires, creating a monochromatic look, with their saturated hues amplifying the heliodor's golden intensity.

"Sculpted forms flow into a fluid lattice, framing each gemstone with a sense of movement and rhythm. The open-back construction allows light to pass through the heliodors, revealing their depth and setting their inner brilliance aglow," the statement further read.

It took craftsmen more than 1,200 hours to create the masterpiece. Complementing the neckpiece was the Wildflower Heart Ring, inspired by the untamed beauty of wildflowers that blossom wherever they stand.

"At its centre, a magnificent 13-carat amethyst commands attention," the brand revealed, adding, "Its intricate, spiralling facets capture light with extraordinary depth and brilliance."

According to the press release, the ring took a year to perfect. "A cascade of pink sapphires and diamonds unfurls around the vivid violet centre, creating a dramatic halo of colour, movement and light," the jewellery brand shared.

On her left hand, Penelope wore the iconic Lattice Bangle, which celebrates the artistry of a gold lattice, illuminated by brilliant-cut diamonds and crowned with flawless emerald-cut tanzanites.

""We believe the future of luxury will be defined by originality, by Houses that have the courage to develop a language entirely their own," Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Business Head, Zoya, said, adding, "We have always wanted to create meaningful jewellery rooted in our own cultural stories, with a distinctive language of colour, design and craft, while speaking to the woman of today."

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