Janhvi Kapoor's Miu Miu Look At TIFF Is Proof That Black And White Never Goes Out Of Trend

Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue fashion icon. The actress has built a reputation for always turning heads on the red carpet. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a custom Miu Miu gown for the premiere of her film, Homebound.

Janhvi's gown was all about details. The fabric was a white base dotted with delicate black polka-like motifs. The silhouette was flowy, with pleats running through the length. The one-shoulder neckline added a sculpted edge, while the draped bodice was wrapped diagonally to create a flattering frame around her waist. From the back, the gown carried a long train that softly followed the actress' steps.

The fashion maverick's accessories kept the look elevated without taking away from the gown. A warm fake fur stole rested on one arm. There was a sparkling brooch pinned at the waist. It was sourced from Janhvi's aunt, Sunita Kapoor's jewellery line. On the stole, the star placed another brooch from Golecha's Jewels. Together, the pins worked like magic.

The jewellery was subtle but striking. Janhvi Kapoor's earrings from Beauty Gems and Jewellery were rounded floral studs, clustered with stones. The choice of not wearing a necklace or bracelet worked well - it left the neckline clean and balanced the dramatic gown.

The actress' glam followed the same philosophy of clean and classic. Makeup artist Savleen Manchanda kept her base glowing and skin fresh. A soft flush on the cheeks, muted pink lips, and strong eyeliner made her eyes pop. The liner wing, stretched slightly outward, gave a defined shape. The overall vibe was polished, soft and timeless.

Hairstylist Marce Pedrozo gave Janhvi Kapoor's hair a vintage spin. The soft blowout was styled into smooth waves with a tucked-in finish at the ends.

Janhvi Kapoor's TIFF look is proof that when timeless design meets thoughtful styling, the result is nothing short of unforgettable.