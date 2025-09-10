Janhvi Kapoor Takes India To Toronto In A Desi Prada 'Sari' With Kolhapuri Chappals

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) not just with her presence, but with a fashion statement that bridges Indian tradition and global luxury. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi stepped out in a golden ensemble from Prada's Spring 2004 collection.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's Look

Janhvi Kapoor's look featured a strapless gold dress crafted in rich, sari-inspired silk, detailed with intricate patterns. The fabric's embroidery captured the essence of sari craftsmanship, reinterpreted into a structured, modern silhouette. Draped over her shoulders was a matching coat, which completely elevated her look.

Keeping the focus on the craftsmanship of the dress, Janhvi chose minimal accessories, sleek hair, and understated makeup. What truly stole the limelight were her golden strappy sandals designed by Aprajita Toor, a reimagined version of the iconic Kolhapuri chappal.

The actress also turned heads in a chiffon sari at the festival. The ensemble featured delicate hand embroidery in silk threads of warm tones, with floral motifs unfolding across the fabric. The sari was paired with a hand-embroidered backless blouse, and her footwear carried artisanal value. Adding more depth, Janhvi layered a vintage men's jamawar jacket from the 1980s.

Prada's 2004 Collection: A Nod to Indian Heritage

When Miuccia Prada unveiled the Spring 2004 line, it stood out for its bold cultural references. Drawing directly from Indian sari silks, the collection showcased luxurious fabrics, ornate embroideries, and silhouettes that fused mid-century European elegance with Indian draping traditions. The result was a pioneering example of East-meets-West fashion, where sari textiles were reimagined for the global runway.

Prada's take on the sari was not a literal adaptation but rather a celebration of its essence, the fluidity, the opulence, and the intricate handiwork that defines Indian weaving. This cultural dialogue became a hallmark of the collection, positioning Indian artistry within the world of European luxury fashion.

By wearing a piece from this collection at TIFF, Janhvi Kapoor not only revived a celebrated moment in Prada's history but also carried forward its message of cultural fusion. Meanwhile, she is at the festival with co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa to represent their film Homebound.