Janhvi Kapoor On Situationships: Why She Thinks The Gen Z Dating Trend Makes No Sense

Janhvi Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of her latest rom-com Param Sundari. The film, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, tells the story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl who fall in love. While the movie is all about romance, Janhvi recently opened up about modern dating in real life. She spoke about a Gen Z trend called “situationships” and shared her honest opinion.

"I just think it is a very retarded concept. Either you like someone, and then you commit to them. You want to be with them, You don't want to share them," Janhvi Kapoor told Mashable India.

The actress added, “Or you are not interested in them, in which case you do not lead them on to do all of that rubbish…Mujhe ye beech ka samajh nahi aata.”

What Is A Situationship?

According to Cleveland Clinic, a situationship is a romantic or sexual relationship that has not been formalized. This type of relationship is characterised by a lack of obligation or exclusivity as well as lack of boundaries. While this relationship will have elements of friendship and romance, but they do not define the relationship.

To understand more about the concept, let us dive deep into the advantages and disadvantages of a situationship:

Advantages Of A Situationship

1. No Pressure

You do not need to jump into heavy commitments right away. It is a relaxed way of spending time with someone without the stress of "where is this going?" hanging over your head.

2. Freedom

You still get to live life on your own terms. Travel, work, or hang with friends without worrying too much about constantly checking in or adjusting to someone else's routine.

3. Testing the waters

It is like a trial phase. You get to see how you vibe with a person before deciding if they are worth a real relationship. No rush, no panic – just observing if the chemistry is strong enough.

4. Fun and spontaneous

Since there are no strict rules, things feel more adventurous. From random late-night calls to spontaneous meetups, it keeps the excitement alive without feeling too "serious."

5. Less drama (sometimes)

Because there is no big commitment, you are less likely to get into intense fights over little things. The casual vibe makes it easier to just go with the flow.

Disadvantages of a situationship

1. Unclear boundaries

You are never quite sure what's okay and what's crossing the line. Can you date other people? Should you text daily? The “undefined” part can get messy real quick.

2. Emotional mess

Feelings do not always match up. One person might start imagining a future together while the other is just chilling. That mismatch can hurt.

3. Lack of security

There is no certainty about what is next. You might feel good in the moment, but deep down, the “what are we?” question keeps popping up.

4. Jealousy issues

Even if it is casual, you might not like the idea of them talking or flirting with others. And because there is no commitment, you can not really say anything about it.

5. Wasted time

If you actually want a real relationship, staying in a situationship for too long can feel like you are stuck. Months might pass, and you are left wondering why it never turned into something solid.

At the end of the day, situationships can be fun or frustrating - it all depends on what you are looking for and how honest you are with yourself (and the other person).