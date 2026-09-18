Inside <i>Chumbak</i> Star Sumeet Raghavan's Mumbai Home Where Music, Books, And Art Take Centre Stage

Sahil Sarabhai's home in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was always chaotic, with nothing kept in its actual place. But Sumeet Raghavan's Mumbai home is, on the contrary, warm, orderly, and cosy.

The Chumbak star recently opened the doors of his home to Mashable India, sharing a glimpse of his humble abode with fans. From vibrant upholstery to awards and warm lighting, the house reflects his multifaceted personality.

Inside Sumeet Raghvan's Mumbai Home

The living room is where he sits with musical instruments, such as a harmonium, and practises his art. The beige walls dominate the interiors, but the green textured wall takes the spotlight. In the interview, he explained that because of the muted walls, the upholstery in the room is darker in tone, especially the sofa, which exudes orange-brown hues. The cushions feature white floral motifs, making them stand out and grab attention.

The side table showcases several awards. Sumeet said, "Since it's an actor's home, spotting awards around is normal," with a hint of pride in his voice. One section, dedicated exclusively to displaying trophies, also features the Preamble to the Indian Constitution and a photograph of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

The dining area also features a green textured wall. Opposite it stands a wooden panel with a mint-green cabinet at the centre. Next, Sumeet showcased his kitchen, which looks practical and functional. "I love to cook," he shared, adding, "Whether it is Indian, Italian, or Chinese, I love to cook."

He revealed that whenever he is not shooting, he often fulfils his children's requests for pasta, risotto, and tiramisu. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star added that actors often have a lot of free time, and it is crucial that they use it to their advantage.

Sumeet shared that he once enrolled in a culinary course to learn how to make tiramisu. Apart from cooking, he learnt music and is currently learning a new language. The actor's home also showcases framed artwork and antiques that he has collected over the years.

His apartment also has a separate music room equipped with various instruments, including a piano, guitar, ukulele, and harmonium. Sumeet further shared that he bought two flats, a 2BHK and a 1BHK, and merged them into a single home.

The actor's bedroom features a sunshine-yellow accent wall and an attached balcony where he loves to have tea. He has decorated the balcony with plants, fairy lights, and a few photographs gifted to him by his theatre team.

One wall has glass shelves loaded with books, which, according to the actor, represent only about 10% of his collection. The kids' room has an even larger bookshelf, spanning two wardrobes.

Sumeet shared that he decided to purchase this home because each room has a balcony, allowing residents to enjoy fresh air.

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