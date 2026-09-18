'I Would Just Love To Be A Mum': Shruti Haasan, 40, Opens Up About Adoption

In a recent episode of Soha Ali Khan's All About Her podcast, Shruti Haasan got candid about her relationship with her body, painful periods and adoption.

The actor shared how she was told from the age of 14 that conceiving with PMOS could be difficult, until she met Dr Dhrupti Dedhia, who presented her with options rather than making her fear her "biological clock" even when she did not feel ready.

Shruti Haasan Talks About Adoption

Shruti Haasan shared that she had a conversation about motherhood with her gynaecologist. The expert gave her the option to freeze her eggs, which in itself is not an easy process. It is physically, mentally and financially draining.

"I have been told throughout that PCOS (PMOS) and childbirth or conception, just forget about that. Like since I was 14. It is going to be difficult," the actor shared, recalling conversations she has had with other healthcare professionals in the past.

Praising her gynaecologist, she revealed that the doctor made her understand all the options she has to embrace motherhood whenever she feels ready. The actor added, "It was a way of saying, in a beautiful way, 'If that's what you want, we will figure it out.'"

Recalling her conversation with the doctor, Shruti Haasan said, "I am even open to adopt. I would really just love to be a mum. But I would also like to try it definitely as an extension of myself in some biological way, and that conversation was really eye-opening."

The 40-year-old actor was afraid to have this conversation before because she thought that the doctor would tell her that she wouldn't be able to conceive.

Chiming in on the conversation, Soha Ali Khan revealed that she had a similar conversation with a doctor when she was 35. The 47-year-old actor recalled that she asked the doctor if she could consider freezing her eggs since she wasn't ready to have a child then. The healthcare professional told her that it was too late for her.

Shruti Haasan On Painful Periods

During the same conversation, Shruti Haasan also spoke about her painful periods.

"I got my first period at the age of 13," Shruti revealed, adding, "And my mum was really sweet about it... I could see her waiting with bated breath, and then the cramps kicked in almost immediately within two hours. She was like, 'I am so sorry. You got it from me.'"

She used to experience painful cramps, as opposed to her classmate, who would only feel hungrier during her periods. "I would be at school, faint, puke, get rushed to the hospital and be put on IV fluids and painkillers every month because of my period cramps," the actor shared.

It wasn't until 2020 that Shruti's gynaecologist suggested a different oral contraceptive pill that worked for her and cut her pain by 60%.

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