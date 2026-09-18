Why Jyotika And Suriya Left Their Rs 200 Crore Chennai Bungalow For A 1,700 Sq Ft Mumbai Home

Suriya and Jyotika recently renewed their vows at a 200-acre Blairquhan Castle in Scotland. Their breathtaking pictures took social media by storm, and fans can't stop swooning over the couple redefining what true love means.

In a world of situationships and casual relationships, Suriya and Jyotika's 20-year marriage and the renewal of their vows have reminded people that commitment can never go out of style. It will always be cool.

While you are gushing over their Christian wedding photos and videos, here is a recap of Suriya revealing why the couple left their Rs 200 crore Chennai bungalow and shifted to a 1,700 sq ft apartment in Mumbai.

Why Jyotika And Suriya Left Their Rs 200 Crore Chennai Bungalow For Mumbai

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a year ago, Suriya revealed why the couple decided to leave Chennai and shift to Mumbai during the pandemic. "I can be very open. At the age of 18-19, she shifted to Chennai. For almost 27 years, she was in Chennai and spent only 18 years in Mumbai. She was with me and my family. She gave up her career, friends, relatives and her Bandra lifestyle. Everything was given up, and she was in Chennai," he revealed, speaking about Jyotika.

The actor added that after shifting to Mumbai, Jyotika had enjoyed spending time with her parents after 27 years.

"Whatever a man needs, a woman also needs it. I think I'm a late bloomer. She needs those vacations, her friends and her financial independence. She needs respect, her gym time, fitness and me time. Whatever we [men] crave , she needs it too. Why take away her time with her parents, her lifestyle and what she loves to do? When are we going to make that change? Why is it always me? This is the thought behind the move. I am happy to see that growth in her as an actor," he added.

As for Suriya, he loves living in Mumbai because he can roam freely in the city, whereas in Chennai, fans would recognise and surround him. While promoting Vishwanath & Sons, Suriya's co-star and close friend Radhika Sarathkumar shared that Jyotika had confessed to her about the actor's love for the City of Dreams.

Replying to her, Suriya shared why he loves his 1,700 sq ft Mumbai apartment more than his Rs 200 crore Chennai bungalow. "Mumbai is almost like a holiday for me. I work here, then I go for a holiday there. It's a smaller house. We stay in a 1,700 sq ft house," he shared.

He loves that everything in his apartment is close by, making the house a cosy and warm space to share with his family. "So, two steps to the bedroom, two steps to the living room, two steps to the kitchen, two steps to the dining area. It's a nice, cosy house, which gives us a lot of comfort. A lot of memories, a lot of warmth, and a lot of love everywhere. I can immediately call Diya or Dev; they are just one step away. Not many people know what we do there, so it's nice," he added.

Radhika added that Jyotika and Suriya have been happy since they shifted to Mumbai.

Suriya shared that Jyotika, at the time, was visiting her mother. "The main priority was, of course, her parents. But also, work is happening there simultaneously," he added.

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