What Imran Khan's Ex-Wife Jemima Goldsmith Wore To Her UK Wedding With Cameron O'Reilly

British screenwriter Jemima Goldsmith married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O'Reilly on September 12 in England. Taking to Instagram, she shared dreamy wedding pictures. Cameron's daughters, Sasha and Tara, were her bridesmaids, while her stepdaughter, Tyrian Khan-White, served as her maid of honour.

Jemima also revealed that her sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, whom she shares with ex-husband Imran Khan, walked her down the aisle. Cameron's sons, Elliet and Oscar, were the best men.

What Jemima Goldsmith Wore To Her UK Wedding With Cameron O'Reilly

Jemima Goldsmith opted for a strapless, tea-length dress by Oscar de la Renta. The sheer, princess-length couture piece featured a caged silk mesh design from the label's Spring/Summer 2024 bridal collection.

The strapless bodice extended to her thighs, offering a structured silhouette and enhancing the glamour quotient. The 52-year-old screenwriter completed the look with a mini veil embellished with crystals.

She was styled by Martha Ward. Later, she changed into an ivory minidress featuring an oversized pleated corsage on the right shoulder.

As for makeup, her flawless look was created by Sarah Jane Wai O'Flynn, who previously worked with Charlotte Tilbury. Smokey eyes, brown eyeliner and nude eyeshadow gave Jemima an effortless look. For her hairstyle, stylist Raphael Salley opted for loose, soft waves.

The wedding was reportedly an intimate affair, with loved ones and close family members attending the celebrations. Rumours of their marriage began circulating after Cameron's sister shared a photo on Instagram.

The 62-year-old businessman is currently the director of Bayard Group, the world's largest electricity meter supplier, reportedly generating revenues of over $1.2 billion. Cameron was previously married to Ilse O'Reilly from 2002 until 2022. They have four children.

Jemima Goldsmith's Marriage To Imran Khan

Jemima Goldsmith was only 21 when she famously converted to Islam to marry Imran Khan, the former cricketer and former prime minister of Pakistan. The couple married in 1995.

After nearly a decade together, they announced their divorce in 2004. It was reported that they separated on friendly terms.

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