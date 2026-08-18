Anurag Kashyap-Shubhra Shetty's Love Story: From 20-Year Age Gap Concerns To 11 Years Together

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently opened up about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, who is 20 years younger than him. Speaking candidly about his personal life with Janice Sequeira, the Gangs of Wasseypur director revealed that the couple has been together for 11 years.

Speaking about their relationship and the possibility of marriage, he said, "I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes. There's a lot in life. What is an old man's insecurity?"

He shared that he wanted to be healthy enough to outlive everyone he loves.

The director further added, "Because if it doesn't happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I'm happy with anything. I don't want to lose this."

Anurag Kashyap And Shubhra Shetty's Relationship Timeline

Anurag Kashyap and Shubhra Shetty reportedly started dating in the mid-2010s when she was working at Phantom Films. Over the years, the director shared occasional glimpses of their relationship, prompting social media users to speculate about their romance.

The couple did not officially confirm their relationship on social media and largely kept their personal lives private, leaving fans guessing. However, their age difference often attracted public attention.

It was in 2015 that the couple was first spotted together publicly, sparking speculation about their relationship. However, they did not speak about it at the time and kept things low-key until 2018, when the filmmaker acknowledged that he and Shubhra were dating.

During the interview, the 53-year-old director confessed that when rumours about their relationship were rife, he became conscious of their 20-year age gap. In the 2026 interview, Anurag Kashyap admitted, "I became so conscious, I was trying so hard to push it away. There was a point because her face doesn't show her age. She still looks the same. She doesn't look her age. So the thing is, the more I grew older and she kept looking the same, that's when I became slightly conscious."

While the age gap made the filmmaker self-conscious, Shubhra Shetty was simply delighted to be in love. She even revealed that during the honeymoon phase, she had told Anurag that she could happily die now that she had experienced love, a confession that left him emotional.

Speaking further about marriage, Anurag, who has been married twice, said that being unmarried does not change how he feels about her. Shubhra, meanwhile, said she does not believe in the institution of marriage. The couple remain committed to each other and are enjoying their journey together.

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