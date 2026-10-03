Tour Archana Puran Singh And Parmeet Sethi's New Madh Island Bungalow Worth Crores: A Gazebo, Gardens, And More

"We are going to the new house for a picnic," shouted Archana Puran Singh at the beginning of the video. Later, Archana, Parmeet, their sons Aaryamann and Ayushmaan, along with their partners Yogita and Samiksha, got inside a car, drove for less than a minute, and reached their new bungalow in Madh Island. According to a report by The Times of India, the couple bought it for approximately Rs 50 crore.

Before entering, Archana instructed everyone to put their right foot forward, and Parmeet revealed that the property has the same carpet area and structure as their current home. However, unlike this one, they had customised their current house according to their requirements.

Inside Archana And Parmeet's New Villa

The living room overlooks a lush green garden. "It's beautiful," said Archana as she explored the greenery around the property. The family loved the gazebo and laid out their aloo-puri combo for a hearty meal after the home tour.

The kitchen comes equipped with a burner and a chimney. The white counter is complemented by green tiles and brown cabinets. The living room is also attached to a powder room, which Archana pointed out was bigger than they expected.

One of the rooms has a bed with storage and a pull-out bed. The family was impressed with the layout and thoughtful design. They loved the bathroom, which came with black-and-white floor tiles and a white marble finish on the walls. The golden fixtures added a regal touch to the space.

There is another bedroom, beside which is a door that opens onto a balcony overlooking the rear garden. The family saw the second bathroom and agreed that the previous owner did a good job with the fixtures, design, and the quality of the hardware used throughout the space.

The main bedroom had hardwood flooring and a canopy bed. Parmeet quipped that Archana was overacting in the video, but she said it was the first time she was touring the villa as its owner. Initially, when they visited the property, they were not sure if they would purchase it.

The wardrobe in the room had a black-and-mustard-yellow mica finish, and the drawers inside had fleur-de-lis-shaped knobs. Ayushmaan explained that the French term refers to a three-petal lily. It is also a symbol associated with French royalty and was featured in Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code.

The third bathroom has grey accent tiles. Below the washbasin is a thick wooden log that Archana loved. She said she did not notice all these details when she first visited the property.

Fans can't wait to see the property again once the family is done remodelling it.

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