Khushbu Sundar, 56, Swears By This Japanese Habit For 40 Kg Weight Loss

Khushbu Sundar is an actor who has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi films. The 56-year-old star has made headlines for losing over 40 kg in five years. However, she did not transform herself through crash diets or by spending hours in the gym. It was a gradual process of adopting long-term lifestyle changes that helped her achieve her goal.

Recently, The Times of India quoted the actor-politician talking about her weight-loss journey and relationship with food. People often assume that dieting alone helps, but a balanced and sustainable diet plays a crucial role in losing weight healthily and maintaining it over the long term.

Khushbu Sundar Opted For Japanese Eating Style

The publication quoted Khushbu Sundar explaining how one should eat only when genuinely hungry rather than munching on something every couple of hours. Eating just for the sake of it or purely for enjoyment can result in an unhealthy relationship with food.

"Another thing is the typical Japanese way of eating. What do all of us usually do? We take food on a big plate and eat. What do Japanese people do? They use a small bowl. That's it. Actually, that's all the body needs," she said.

The BJP leader added that the Japanese way of eating works because everything is consumed in small portions, allowing people to assess whether they feel full or need a second serving.

"Japanese people generally follow this practice in their 80s and 90s as well. That's it. So, I found this tactic. Why should I eat from a big plate? So, I keep a small plate for myself at home," Khushbu Sundar revealed.

Khushbu Sundar's Weight-Loss Journey

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Khushbu Sundar shared that she weighed 98 kg at one point. She recalled not being able to recognise herself while watching a film she did with Rajinikanth. By then, she had also started experiencing knee pain. As a result, she decided to begin her fitness journey.

One might assume that the actor-politician gave up all her favourite foods to lose weight. However, she focused on controlling her portion sizes instead. Since mutton biryani is her favourite dish, she reduced her intake to a small serving of rice with a piece of mutton.

Speaking to NT Media, she revealed that she enjoyed Indian sweets and ice cream throughout her weight-loss journey but did not overindulge. She has also always enjoyed tea with sugar and milk, but instead of giving it up completely, she incorporated it into her healthier lifestyle in moderation.

Khushbu Sundar believes there is nothing wrong with giving in to cravings once in a while, but one must know when to stop and how much to indulge.

In August 2025, Times Entertainment reported that the actor lost weight through clean eating, discipline, and outdoor activities. "Weight loss not only changes your physical health, it transforms your mental health too," she said.

According to reports, early-morning walks, a high-protein and fibre-rich breakfast, and avoiding maida and other refined white foods helped Khushbu Sundar lose weight sustainably over the years.

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